Politics

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)
Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh hosted a working session in Hanoi on August 26 with a visiting delegation from the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire, led by its Vice President Traore Fatoumata Epse Diop.

Welcoming the delegation, Anh said the meeting took place as part of the successful official visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire Patrick Achi.

During Achi's visit, senior leaders of the two countries agreed on major orientations to deepen the Vietnam-Côte d'Ivoire relationship in a substantive manner. The two legislative leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral parliamentary cooperation, coordinate at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums and promote practical collaboration between specialised agencies of the two legislatures.

Notably, on August 25, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart paid a working visit to Can Tho city, where they directly studied several models of agricultural production, processing and exports, particularly rice, an area of strong interest to Côte d'Ivoire.

Against this backdrop, Anh welcomed the fact that, for the first time, the Ivorian National Assembly had sent a study delegation to Vietnam to exchange experience with its Vietnamese counterpart. He also spoke highly of the delegation's field visit to the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, expressing his belief that the exchanges would help translate the orientations agreed by the two legislative leaders into concrete cooperation and open up further practical areas of collaboration between their specialised agencies.

Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

He also called for enhancing the exchange of information and coordinating the monitoring of the implementation of international treaties and agreements between the two countries, thereby contributing to promoting the implementation of agreements and commitments between the two countries. The two sides should further promote thematic research and experience-sharing among agencies of the two legislatures in areas of mutual interest and complementary strengths, he said.

For her part, Diop said the working session provided an opportunity for the two sides to conduct in-depth exchanges of experience in various fields and contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.

She said the delegation's trip to Can Tho had enabled its members to learn about rice production and aquaculture models, expressing hope that some of these models could be applied in Côte d'Ivoire in the future.

Diop also noted her hope that the two National Assemblies would continue cooperation and experience-sharing, enabling Côte d'Ivoire to learn more from Vietnam's experience in economic development.

At the meeting, the two sides touched upon the role of the legislature in socio-economic development and oversight of public policy implementation, while discussing orientations for enhancing cooperation between the two National Assemblies and their agencies.

The discussions focused on the role of the legislature in agricultural development; economic transformation, private-sector development and mobilisation of tax revenues; education, vocational training and poverty reduction; oversight of government operations and evaluation of public policy implementation; and cooperation between the two National Assemblies, particularly the implementation of the cooperation MoU signed in June 2023./.

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