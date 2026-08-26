Vietnam steps up search, repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Gau has called for continued efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, describing the work as a special political mission and a responsibility to the Party, State, people and fallen heroes.

Gau, who is also deputy head of the National Steering Committee for the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains (National Steering Committee 515), made the request while chairing a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26 to review the work and set forth orientations, targets and tasks for the coming period.

He urged the National Steering Committee 515, its standing body, specialised agencies at all levels and personnel directly engaged in the work to fully understand its purpose, significance and importance, while striving to meet targets and accomplish the goals of the “500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains.”

He asked forces conducting missions in Laos and Cambodia to thoroughly prepare personnel, equipment, policies and working conditions, and organise military and professional training as well as political education to ensure search and recovery operations are conducted effectively.

The officer praised the leadership and direction of Party committees and local authorities, as well as efforts by relevant agencies, noting that the campaign has drawn broad social support since its launch.

According to reports presented at the conference, the Ministry of National Defence has maintained 19 specialised search and recovery teams in Laos and Cambodia, with eight in Laos and 11 in Cambodia. During the 2025-2026 dry season, the teams recovered 174 sets of remains in Laos and 850 in Cambodia.

At home, 13 temporary search and recovery teams have been operating, with additional forces mobilised as needed. Professional measures have been combined with modern technologies, including ground-penetrating radar and equipment for detecting and excavating remains.

As of August 26, 917 sets of remains had been recovered in localities across the country. A total of 264 sampling teams have been established, involving 3,500 personnel. Samples have been collected from the remains of fallen soldiers at 159,370 graves, representing 74.9% of the target. Of these, 109,897 graves were eligible for sampling, accounting for 68.96%.

Funeral and reburial ceremonies have also been organised solemnly and carefully./.

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