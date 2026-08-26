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Prime Minister calls on Chinese firms to boost high-quality investment

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged Chinese companies to continue regarding Vietnam as a long-term production and trade base, while boosting investment into higher-quality projects with more advanced technologies and stronger spillover effects.

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Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) meets with Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

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Agriculture is an important area of cooperation that contributes to realising the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and creates fresh momentum for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards mutual benefit, shared development and a shared future.

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PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

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Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

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Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

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Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy

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Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

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Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation on August 24 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation arrived at Changi Airport at August 24 noon (local time), beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.

Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships

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Vietnam paves new way for high-quality FDI

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