Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.

Infantino, who was in Hanoi to attend the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Vietnam and Thailand, affirmed FIFA’s readiness to provide maximum support for Vietnam’s football development.

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of FIFA’s role in advancing football globally and appreciated the organisation’s practical assistance to Vietnamese football over the years.

He noted that football enjoys particularly strong popularity in Vietnam, serving not only as a sport but also as a means of bringing communities together, inspiring people and fostering solidarity.

He revealed that Vietnam plans to give priority to developing football infrastructure in schools, ensuring adequate and standard facilities for students’ physical education. The country also intends to establish training centres for young football prospects and build a network of large-scale, modern stadiums that meet international standards.

The leader called on FIFA to support Vietnam in studying the possibility of hosting several tournaments under the FIFA system, initially targeting competitions compatible with the country’s existing facilities and organisational capacity. As infrastructure and related conditions improve, Vietnam could gradually consider hosting larger-scale events, he said.

He also urged FIFA to continue assisting Vietnam with the training of coaches and referees, enhancing professional expertise and football management capacity, while promoting the development of women’s, school and grassroots football, professional leagues and national teams.

Infantino said he is deeply impressed by the Vietnamese people’s passion for football and strong sporting spirit, describing Vietnam as one of the countries in the region with great potential for football development.

The FIFA president affirmed that the organisation stands ready to accompany and share experience with Vietnam, providing maximum support in infrastructure, technical expertise and training for community and youth football, while helping improve football management and infrastructure in the coming period./.

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