Culture - Sports

Vietnam retain ASEAN Cup title after 2-2 draw with Thailand

The match ended 2-2, giving Vietnam a 4-2 aggregate victory over the two legs and confirming their successful defence of the ASEAN Cup title.

Vietnamese players toss head coach Kim Sang Sik into the air, celebrating the triumph of the talented “captain” who guided Vietnam to a perfect ASEAN Cup 2026 campaign ( Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese players toss head coach Kim Sang Sik into the air, celebrating the triumph of the talented “captain” who guided Vietnam to a perfect ASEAN Cup 2026 campaign ( Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam successfully defended their ASEAN Cup title after a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26 evening, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory.

​Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and more than 38,000 fans attended the regional football showpiece.

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Vietnamese striker Xuan Son (No 12 ) causes a lot of difficulties for the Thai national team's defence (Photo: VNA)

​Having secured a 2-0 victory in the first leg at Rajamangala Stadium, Vietnam entered the decisive match with a two-goal advantage and a strong chance of retaining the title on home soil. Thailand, meanwhile, needed to overturn the deficit to reclaim the trophy.

The visitors showed their determination from the outset, pressing high in search of an early goal. Their efforts paid off in the 12th minute when Yotsakorn Burapha found the net, reducing Vietnam’s aggregate lead to 2-1.

Thailand maintained pressure throughout the remainder of the first half, with Vietnam defending their advantage. The visitors continued to push forward after the break, creating considerable pressure on the Vietnamese goal.

The match took another dramatic turn when Thailand were awarded a penalty but failed to convert it.

Vietnam then levelled the second-leg score in fortunate circumstances. A shot struck the post before rebounding off the Thai goalkeeper and into the net, bringing the score to 1-1 and restoring Vietnam’s two-goal aggregate advantage.

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Vietnamese fans at My Dinh National Stadium (Photo: VNA)

Thailand refused to give up and scored again to keep their comeback hopes alive. However, their hopes were finally dashed in the closing minutes when a Thai defender turned the ball into his own net following a Vietnam counterattack.

The match ended 2-2, giving Vietnam a 4-2 aggregate victory over the two legs and confirming their successful defence of the ASEAN Cup title.

The final whistle triggered jubilant celebrations at My Dinh Stadium, as thousands of Vietnamese supporters waved national flags, sang familiar songs and celebrated the team’s triumph after an emotionally charged final against Thailand.

Soon after the match, crowds poured onto roads around the stadium, with Vietnamese flags appearing across the streets. Fans wearing national team shirts and carrying banners chanted the name of the Vietnamese team as they celebrated the championship.

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Goalkeeper Patrik Le Giang and his teammates raise the Vietnamese national flag as they run around the pitch after the match (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thien Hoang, a supporter from Tu Liem, Hanoi, said the title was well deserved by the Vietnamese players.

“Congratulations to coach Kim Sang Sik and his team. Tonight will certainly be a sleepless night for all football lovers,” he said.

Joining the celebrations, 78-year-old Nguyen Quang Tuan, expressed his delight at Vietnam retaining the trophy.

“Although a draw was not what I predicted, we successfully defended the title. Congratulations to the Vietnamese team,” he said./.

VNA
#ASEAN Cup title #Thailand #reclaim the trophy #football
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