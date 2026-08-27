Vietnam exports first shipment of processed chicken to RoK

Dong Nai (VNS/VNA) – C.P. Vietnam Corporation has held a ceremony to mark the export of Vietnam’s first shipment of processed chicken to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the CPV Food Binh Phuoc poultry farming and export processing complex in Chon Thanh ward of Dong Nai city.



Vietnam and the RoK announced the opening of the Korean market to processed chicken from Vietnam on April 22 this year. C.P. Vietnam became the first company to meet the requirements to ship Vietnam’s first consignment of processed chicken to the market.



To meet the standards of the demanding Korean market, the company underwent more than five years of preparation and completed an eight-step assessment process by Korean authorities, particularly in animal and plant quarantine, as well as food and pharmaceutical safety.



The first shipment marks an improvement in the production and processing capabilities of Vietnamese businesses, including C.P. Vietnam, enabling them to meet the requirements of high-standard markets and reflecting the international integration of the agricultural and food sectors.



With the milestone shipment to the RoK, C.P. Vietnam’s processed chicken is now exported to eight international markets, including demanding ones such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong (China) and Russia.



The company said the achievement would encourage it to continue investing in technology, strengthening its deep-processing capabilities, increasing product value, and participating more deeply in the global food supply chain./.

VNA