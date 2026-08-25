Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore reaffirm commitment to safeguarding key straits

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) free, open and safe for international shipping.



At the 17th Cooperation Forum held in Singapore on August 25, the three nations affirmed the status of the SOMS as straits used for international navigation – where the right of transit applies, as enshrined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reflected in customary international law.



The littoral states underscored the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms, both in principle and in practice.



They also reaffirmed the important role of the countries using these straits, international organisations, the maritime industry, and other stakeholders in sharing responsibility and contributing to maritime safety and environmental protection in the SOMS./.

VNA