Former President’s book on Vietnam’s national strength introduced in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony in Hanoi on August 27 to introduce a book by General Luong Cuong, former Politburo Member and former President on the strength of the Vietnamese nation in national construction and defence.

The event was held by the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in coordination with the Office of the President and the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent congratulatory flower arrangements.​

Attending the event were former President General Luong Cuong, former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, along with leaders of central agencies and ministries, military units, researchers, scientists and experts.

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions.

The book reflects his strategic thinking and vision on major national issues. It also highlights his consistent commitment to national independence and socialism, the revolutionary path chosen by the CPV, President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people.

The book stresses the importance of putting national interests first and above all else, and making people's prosperity and happiness the main goal. It also emphasises close coordination between economic development and defence, security and foreign affairs, as well as between national strength and the strength of the times.

The book reflects Cuong's deep affections and sense of responsibility towards the people, officers and soldiers of the armed forces, and Vietnamese communities abroad.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man ( second, from left) and General Luong Cuong, former Politburo Member and former President at the book launch. (Photo: VNA)

It also reaffirms Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and its view of Vietnam as a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

At the ceremony, Associate Professor, Dr. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Su That National Political Publishing House, said the book has both theoretical and practical value, as well as educational significance.

It helps promote patriotism, revolutionary ideals, public service ethics and the sense of responsibility of officials and Party members, particularly leaders, he said.

The book is also a useful resource for research, teaching and study of political theory, as well as for public communication and education on revolutionary traditions and ideals among young people. It can also help international friends gain a better understanding of Vietnam's guidelines and policies as well as development aspirations in the new era.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said a central message running through the book is the people-centered approach, with people's trust regarded as a source of strength and a solid foundation for the Party, State and political system.

On the occasion, the publishing house presented the former President with the "For the cause of publication of the Party and State's political and theoretical books" insignia./.

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