Politics

Vietnam, Myanmar seek breakthroughs in economic cooperation

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)

Nay Pyi Taw (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held meetings with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and Speaker of Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) and Chairman of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) Khin Yi on August 26.

The meetings took place as part of Trung's official visit to Myanmar, where he co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

The Myanmar President welcomed the successful organisation of the committee's meeting, saying it was a timely step that would help bring bilateral relations into a new period.

Affirming that Myanmar attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and General Aung San, Min Aung Hlaing expressed his belief that the meeting’s outcomes would help promote stronger, more substantive and deeper cooperation, particularly through increased exchanges across Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels, people-to-people exchanges and local-level cooperation.

He also called for breakthroughs in defence, economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The President noted that while political ties have remained strong, economic cooperation has declined considerably from pre-COVID-19 levels. Bilateral trade fell from 853 million USD in 2020 to 590 million USD in 2025, reaching 335 million USD in the first six months of 2026. As of June 30, Vietnam had only 107 valid investment projects in Myanmar with total registered capital of 1.4 billion USD.

Affirming continued support for Vietnamese businesses, including Mytel, the President pledged to further facilitate their investment and operations, particularly in telecommunications, education and training, agriculture, food processing, logistics, digital transformation, and science and technology.

Regarding regional and international cooperation, he thanked Vietnam for its support for Myanmar in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and international forums, and affirmed that Myanmar would continue working closely with Vietnam and other ASEAN members to uphold ASEAN centrality.

For his part, the Trung affirmed Vietnam’s support for Myanmar’s efforts to promote stability, reconciliation and dialogue, develop the economy, ensure security and safety, and improve people’s living standards.

To create breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment ties, Trung proposed that the two sides study mechanisms to facilitate practical cooperation and support businesses. He also suggested establishing a Vietnam-Myanmar digital transformation programme, initially piloting practical projects before expanding successful models.

At the meeting with Khin Yi, Trung conveyed regards from National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and other Vietnamese leaders, congratulated Myanmar on the successful general election in early 2026 and the new government’s achievements in stabilising the country.

vnanet-speaker.jpg
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Speaker of Myanmar's Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) and Chairman of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) Khin Yi (Photo: VNA)

Trung affirmed that Vietnam always values the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperative partnership with Myanmar, and wishes to work with Myanmar to strengthen political trust in the new period through cooperation through Party, State, Parliament channels and people-to-people exchanges. He stressed that the two countries have many similarities in culture and history, as well as the close relationship between the two peoples that has been built and nurtured by generations of leaders, and affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam and the USDP have great potential for cooperation. The minister affirmed that Vietnam consistently supports a peaceful, stable, unified, and developing Myanmar.

Khin Yi congratulated Vietnam on its major achievements in the renewal process and expressed his desire to learn from Vietnam’s experience in policymaking, socio-economic management, institution building, human resources development, international integration, and resources attraction.

Trung shared Vietnam’s experience over 40 years of renewal and international integration, highlighting the strategic orientations adopted at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He also spoke highly of the newly established Myanmar-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, describing it as a foundation for promoting friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Earlier the same day, Trung and his Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation.

vnanet-meeting.jpg
At the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation (Photo: VNA)

The two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation since the ninth meeting in March 2019, affirming that the 10th meeting was timely in setting out concrete orientations and creating fresh momentum for the two countries’ comprehensive cooperative partnership.

Welcoming new developments in bilateral ties, they agreed to step up cooperation at all levels through the Party, Government, State and parliament channels and between localities.

The two sides also agreed to optimise existing cooperation mechanisms and strengthen people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to increasingly substantive and closer bilateral ties towards the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive cooperative partnership in 2027.

They agreed to further promote defence and security cooperation through increased delegation exchanges, expanded training cooperation, young officers’ exchanges, and cultural and military sports exchanges, as well as collaboration in addressing non-traditional security challenges, including search and rescue, disaster relief, bomb and mine clearance, humanitarian assistance and military medicine.

Myanmar affirmed that it would continue coordinating closely with Vietnam in the fight against drug-related and cyber crimes. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment not to allow any organisation or individual to use either country’s territory to conduct activities against the other.

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD. They also agreed to review agreements and commitments in economic, trade, customs and investment cooperation, while simplifying procedures related to import licensing, quarantine, quality standards and customs clearance, along with other areas of mutual interest.

Tin Maung Swe affirmed that the Myanmar Government would create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate and expand investment, particularly in sectors where Myanmar has demand, including telecommunications, education and training, agriculture and food processing.

Regarding information and telecommunications infrastructure, he spoke highly of Vietnamese companies’ participation in providing telecommunications services in Myanmar, contributing to the development and upgrading of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure. He said Myanmar is interested in developing digital government and the digital economy, and called on Vietnamese businesses to actively participate in areas where they have strengths.

The two sides noted that cooperation in transport, agriculture, culture and sports, tourism, finance and banking, information and communications, and education and training had achieved positive results but still held considerable potential for further development.

Trung proposed that Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos coordinate to upgrade transport routes, thereby strengthening connectivity among the three countries and across mainland Southeast Asia.

Exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared concern, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea. They agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms. Trung invited Myanmar representatives to attend the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi in 2027.

The two sides agreed to hold the 11th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Vietnam in 2027./.



VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung #Vietnam-Myanmar relations #Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (front, second from left), other foreign ministers of ASEAN and their Myanmar counterpart attend an informal meeting in Bangkok on July 12. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to work with ASEAN to support Myanmar: FM

Vietnam stands ready to work closely with the ASEAN Chair for 2026 and other member states to support Myanmar to recover the economy, address social issues and combat transnational crimes while promoting bilateral and subregional cooperation for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development in Myanmar and the region, and for the building the ASEAN Community, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security (centre) and heads of the delegations of Vietnam, China, Laos and Myanmar at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China, Laos, Myanmar launch joint anti-drug crime crackdown

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) proposed that the public security ministries of China and Laos and the Ministry of Home Affairs of Myanmar jointly implement an anti-drug campaign from June to September 2026. The initiative reflects not only operational cooperation but also a strong political commitment to addressing global drug crime and drug abuse.

See more

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

NA President greets Mongolian Ambassador

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations.

PM Le Minh Hung chairs the Government's second August law-building session on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests quality, timely completion of draft laws

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on August 26, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges shift to comprehensive personnel governance

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said the new resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee must retain principles that remain valid while addressing new issues arising from practice.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Vietnam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang, Cambodian province step up joint search, repatriation of Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.

Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh (left) and Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the event (Photo: VNA)

August Revolution anniversary celebration highlights growing Vietnam–Hong Kong cooperation

Reviewing Vietnam’s remarkable 81-year journey, Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh highlighted its extraordinary transformation from a nation that endured prolonged wars and hardship into a dynamic middle-income economy deeply integrated into global markets. This progress has been underpinned by strong economic growth and new drivers of development, including science and technology, digital transformation, institutional reform, investment in strategic infrastructure, the strengthening of the private sector and deeper international integration.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with officials included in the leadership planning managed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, PM Le Minh Hung's meeting with Chinese businesses, and Vietnam winning the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 are among news highlights on August 26.

PM Le Minh Hung and Chinese business executives at the meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Chinese firms to increase investment with higher quality, advanced technologies

The PM noted with pleasure that Vietnam-China ties have advanced steadily in recent years. Vietnam always considers developing its relations with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he stressed.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and veteran Party members at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hanoi

Top leader To Lam expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to maintain their health and draw on their prestige, wisdom, experience and revolutionary spirit to remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities and the people; offer frank and constructive opinions on Party and government building; and pass on revolutionary traditions to the younger generations.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and President of the Côte d’Ivoire National Assembly Patrick Achi (Photo: VNA)

President of Côte d’Ivoire NA concludes official visit to Vietnam

During the meetings with the Côte d’Ivoire NA President, Vietnamese leaders called for effectively implementating the cooperation memorandum between the two legislatures, considering the early establishment of parliamentary friendship groups in each country, and further sharing legislative and supervisory experience.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Officials must be assessed through actual results, credibility: Top leader

Emphasising the significance of preparing officials in ensuring the Party’s leadership capacity for the country’s new development journey, General Secretary and President Lam said that officials must not be assessed merely on the basis of expected positions or previous posts, but by the difficult problems they have solved, bottlenecks they have removed, teams they have built, successors they have prepared and public trust they have earned.