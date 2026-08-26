NA President greets Mongolian Ambassador

​Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, expressing his hope that the diplomat will help further deepen the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership during her tenure.

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations.

He hailed the sound traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia, saying that the relationship entered a new phase with the establishment of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

The Vietnamese NA is ready to create favourable conditions for the diplomat to fulfil her tenure in Vietnam, President Man said. He suggested the ambassador continue serving as a bridge of friendship and work with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to further promote exchanges and delegation visits at all levels.

He also called for regular and substantive dialogue between the two legislatures, including among parliamentarians, while encouraging stronger economic cooperation to raise two-way trade to 200 million USD, with a view to reaching 500 million USD in the coming time.

For her part, Hulan expressed her honour at taking up the post in Vietnam amid positive developments in bilateral ties. She congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements and growing stature in the region and the world.

The ambassador expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Party, State, Government and NA, Vietnam will successfully pursue its strategic goals, including making science and technology, innovation and digital transformation new drivers of economic growth, while striving to become a developing country with modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

Affirming Mongolia’s strong importance attached to its relations with Vietnam, Hulan described Vietnam as a “third neighbour” and one of the leading important partners of Mongolia in Southeast Asia.

She pledged to work to further advance economic, trade and investment cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, while expanding cooperation between the two legislatures, particularly their specialised committees, friendship parliamentarian groups, young and women lawmakers, and parliamentary support agencies.

The ambassador affirmed her readiness to closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, organisations and localities to elevate the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership to a new height, making bilateral ties more effective, substantive and extensive in the time to come./.

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