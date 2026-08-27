Vietnam turns National Day spirit into a tourism draw

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Day holiday offers a chance to turn Vietnam’s history, culture and festive atmosphere into distinctive tourism products, helping attract more international visitors and boost the year-end travel season.

Red national flags line streets across the country, historical sites welcome large numbers of visitors, and a wide range of cultural and artistic activities create a special atmosphere during the important holiday. If properly developed, these elements could become distinctive tourism products for international visitors.

The opportunity comes as Vietnam’s international tourism market continues to grow. The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the country welcomed about 13.9 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 13.8% year-on-year and equivalent to about 56% of the full-year target.

Travel demand is also shifting towards authentic cultural experiences. According to Market Report World, more than 55% of global travellers prefer trips linked to heritage, while 68% take part in festivals, art programmes and traditional cultural experiences at least once a year. More than 72% favour authentic cultural experiences.​

Huynh Thi Mai Thy, Country Director of Traveloka Vietnam, said travellers increasingly want to explore local life through food, night tours, interactive museums, artistic performances, traditional craft villages and community festivals.

This trend offers an opportunity for Vietnam during the National Day holiday, when revolutionary sites, flag-filled streets and commemorative events create a special travel season that cannot easily be experienced at other times of the year.

VNAT has called on localities to organise art and cultural events for visitors marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). It has also encouraged the development of heritage and historical tourism products.

The challenge is to turn these values into products that can tell stories, create emotions and generate revenue.

Hanoi has a particular advantage, as it was the site where President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945. From Ba Dinh and Hoan Kiem Lake to the Old Quarter, the Temple of Literature and Hoa Lo Prison, the capital offers a wealth of sites that can be woven into history- and culture-themed tours.

The “A Thousand Years of Heritage” exhibition, held from August 8 to September 25 to mark the 950th anniversary of the Temple of Literature and the 81st National Day, is among the activities adding to the attraction.​

Other destinations are also offering special experiences, including the Sam Son Kite Festival, the Moc Chau Culture and Tourism Week and the “Proud of Vietnam, Carrying Forward Our Heritage” journey at Yen Tu, Quang Ninh.

Pham Anh Vu, Deputy General Director of Vietnamtourism, said travelers are increasingly choosing short trips with deeper experiences. For foreign visitors, two- to four-day city breaks can focus on architecture, traditional markets, museums, coffee shops, street food and nightlife.

The Hanoi’s “Five City Gates” train is a clear example of how the National Day atmosphere can be incorporated into a tourism product.

Tao Duc Hiep, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BHL, the train operator, said the carriages have been decorated with flags, flowers and images associated with the National Day.

Since its launch a year ago, the train has been linked with the National Day atmosphere and attracted strong interest from foreign visitors. It has served about 40,000 passengers over the past year, with international tourists accounting for around 40%.

“International visitors really like the distinctive images associated with Vietnam’s National Day. This promises to be an attractive holiday for foreign tourists visiting Vietnam,” Hiep said.​

The train shows how businesses can turn a national celebration into part of a tourism product. Flags, music, historical stories, traditional costumes, food and interactive activities can help international visitors experience the meaning of the National Day directly.

This is a special advantage because historical sites can be visited all year round, but the experience of seeing Hanoi filled with national flags and joining the atmosphere of Vietnam’s “Tet of Independence” is available only for a limited period.

Traveloka data also shows strong interest in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and culturally rich coastal destinations during the holiday. Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Hoi An and Da Nang have recorded high demand, reflecting interest in trips that combine leisure with culture and local experiences.

In Da Nang city, the “Hoi An Memories” show is presenting a special “Flag Hat” version and adding performances from August 26 to September 2. In Ho Chi Minh City, a fireworks display on the evening of September 2 will provide another experience that can be combined with night tours, cuisine and city sightseeing.

The potential of National Day tourism is therefore considerable. Local authorities, destinations and businesses need to work more closely to create complete programmes for international visitors, linking museums and historical sites with architecture, craft villages, food and evening entertainment.

Multilingual information, skilled guides, early publication of event schedules and convenient booking services will also help turn these experiences into marketable tourism products.

Service quality must remain a priority. VNAT has asked localities to strengthen quality control and ensure security, safety and transparent pricing, while taking action against unreasonable price increases, harassment and unlicensed tours./.

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