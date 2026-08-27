Politics

Vietnam’s 81st National Day celebrated in Australia, highlighting Doi moi achievements ​

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) was celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia, and underscoring the role of people-to-people ties in shaping future cooperation.

​The celebration, hosted by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Sydney, brought together representatives of local authorities, heads of consular missions and members of the diplomatic corps in Sydney, as well as the Vietnamese community in Australia and international friends.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

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Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

He highlighted the fruitful development of Vietnam-Australia relations since they established diplomatic ties in 1973, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024.

The diplomat also spotlighted the significance of the state visit to Australia from August 9-12 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, saying the visit reflected growing political trust and provided fresh impetus for the two countries to deepen ties in areas of economy, trade, investment, defence - security, education, energy, minerals, science and technology, and innovation.

For his part, President of the New South Wales Legislative Council Ben Franklin highlighted the Doi moi process in Vietnam, saying that this not only transformed Vietnam’s economy but also changed how Vietnamese people envisioned their future.

He cited the My Thuan Bridge, which connected communities and expanded opportunities, and drones now being tested for medical deliveries, saying that together, they reflect Vietnam’s journey from limited possibilities to greater aspirations and innovation.

Franklin said a country’s progress should be measured not only by what it has achieved but also by what its people have come to believe they can achieve. He also highlighted people-to-people ties, particularly the Vietnamese-Australian community in New South Wales, as a key foundation of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Bonsai artist Pham Bao Khanh Linh, a Vietnamese living in Sydney, said the stories of Vietnam’s development left him deeply moved and proud of his homeland. Meanwhile, Iris Tran Nguyen, Vice Chair of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council, welcomed the growing bilateral ties, saying closer political relations, particularly following General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Australia, will create more opportunities for trade, investment and business connectivity.

According to Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, two-way trade in goods and services reached about 30 billion AUD (21.5 billion USD) in 2025, while bilateral investment totalled around 2 billion AUD.

Science, technology and innovation are emerging as a new pillar of bilateral ties, while education and people-to-people exchanges remain important foundations.

More than 36,000 Vietnamese students studied in Australia in 2025, bringing the total number of Vietnamese who have studied at Australian educational institutions to more than 160,000. Tourism exchanges are also growing, with nearly 550,000 Australian visitors to Vietnam and about 200,000 Vietnamese travellers to Australia last year./.

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