Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 27

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 27

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called for fundamental reforms in personnel work, from expanding and diversifying talent sources to strengthening evaluation and data-based governance, to build a high-quality contingent of officials capable of meeting Vietnam’s development requirements through 2030 and toward 2045.

Addressing a meeting in Hanoi on August 26 with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation on the review of Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, adopted by the 12th Party Central Committee’s 7th plenum in May 2018, General Secretary and President Lam described the resolution as an important strategic policy for building a contingent of officials, particularly those at the strategic level, with strong political qualities, competence and prestige. Read full story

- Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening its relations with Laos, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on August 26.

The top leader made the affirmation at a reception in Hanoi for Vanhxay Phongsavanh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission, President of the Lao State Inspection Authority, and Head of the Central Anti-Corruption Commission of Laos. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.

Infantino, who is in Hanoi to attend the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Vietnam and Thailand, affirmed FIFA’s readiness to provide maximum support for Vietnam’s football development. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked for strict adherence to both quality and deadlines in finalising 11 draft laws for submission to the National Assembly (NA).

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on August 26, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws. Read full story

- Vietnam always supports India in promoting its increasingly important role on the international stage, including as the host of BRICS in 2026, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told visiting Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita in Hanoi on August 26.

Margherita is in Vietnam to attend activities marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016-2026). Read full story

- President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, expressing his hope that the diplomat will help further deepen the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership during her tenure.

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations. Read full story

- The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) aims to have over 5,000 cooperatives and 500 cooperative groups using high technologies by 2030, and about half of all agricultural cooperatives connected to businesses through value chains.

Under its development plan for the new term, at least 200 efficient cooperatives and cooperative unions will be selected for consolidation, improvement and replication. Read full story

- Vietnam successfully defended their ASEAN Cup title after a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26 evening, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and more than 38,000 fans attended the regional football showpiece. Read full story./.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

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PM urges Chinese firms to increase investment with higher quality, advanced technologies

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