Contemporary craft art space opens in Hanoi, showcasing Vietnamese embroidery heritage

​Hanoi (VNA) – A contemporary craft art space opened at 61 Trang Tien street in Cua Nam ward, Hanoi, on August 26, as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The Tho Heritage House focuses on showcasing traditional Vietnamese embroidery through exhibitions, craft demonstrations and exchanges with artisans. Its products and artworks are created through collaboration between designers and highly skilled artisans from Quat Dong, a village renowned for its embroidery tradition.

Visitors can admire rare antique embroidered paintings, particularly works from the early 20th century belonging to the Indochina embroidery tradition, which reflects an interplay between traditional Vietnamese and French cultures. The space also features hand-embroidered products inspired by renowned Vietnamese folk paintings, as well as fashion and accessories incorporating traditional techniques.

Notable displays include an embroidery collection bearing the imprint of the Nguyen Dynasty and Tu Phu Hang Trong paintings, alongside fashion collections and products inspired by architectural heritage from different regions.

A highlight of the space is an immersive journey tracing the entire embroidery process, from spinning and silk weaving to every needle and thread on the embroidery frame. The process is used to recreate artistic paintings, fashion items and contemporary embroidery creations. Through live demonstrations, visitors can observe artisans’ techniques and learn about efforts to preserve and pass down the craft through generations.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, designer Nguyen Tho Tho said Hanoi is prioritising the development of creative spaces associated with traditional craft villages, enabling handicrafts to remain part of contemporary life while generating economic and cultural value for communities.

The contemporary craft art space aims to become a venue where heritage values are continued in a new, modern form while preserving traditional cultural identity, she said, adding that the space seeks to help Vietnamese embroidery and traditional handicrafts in general remain vibrant and widely appreciated in the heart of Hanoi.

Alongside the exhibition, which runs through September 15, Tho Heritage House is organising a workshop on making hand-embroidered mirrors. Under the guidance of artisans, participants can practise embroidery techniques and complete products bearing their own personal touch.

The exhibition, craft demonstrations and workshops are expected to help create an experiential cultural destination where craft heritage is renewed through contemporary artistic expression and brought closer to everyday life in the capital.

The space is expected to develop into a creative hub that honours heritage values, helps connect traditional craft villages with contemporary life and contributes to the development of Hanoi’s cultural industries./.

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