Vietnam ready to create new momentum for regional, global MICE tourism

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to work with countries, international organisations and the business community to leverage shared strengths and create new momentum for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in the region, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said on August 27.



Addressing a forum on MICE tourism, held as part of the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026), Tra said it is not only a high-value tourism product but also a bridge for trade, investment, knowledge, technology and culture. Its value should not be measured by the number of attendees, but by the connections and opportunities created after each event.



She noted that Southeast Asia and the Mekong Subregion possess considerable advantages for developing MICE tourism. However, in global competition, individual advantages alone are not enough; connectivity and the pooling of strengths are creating collective power.



Vietnam has consistently identified tourism as a spearhead economic sector, the Deputy PM stressed, adding that in the new development era, with the need for rapid and sustainable growth and a stronger national position, MICE should be positioned as a strategic tourism product, targeting high-quality visitors while generating additional momentum for trade and investment and enhancing national competitiveness.



David Mann, Mastercard's Chief Economist for the Asia-Pacific region, said Vietnam is increasingly building a strong destination image and promoting itself effectively, while successfully attracting a growing number of international events. These provide a solid foundation for the development of MICE tourism.



Tran Nguyen, Deputy CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, said Vietnam already has destinations recognised on the global tourism map, and the current challenge is to strengthen that recognition, particularly by promoting MICE tourism.



However, she noted that MICE development required a comprehensive ecosystem, making this a “golden” opportunity for Vietnam to raise its profile and stand alongside cities and countries around the world.



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh welcomed the initiatives and proposals put forward at the forum and said the ministry would work to translate the recommendations into concrete policies to develop specific MICE products and services.



The ministry expects localities to play a central role in promoting MICE tourism, and local authorities and the business community to take the lead in driving innovation and building integrated supply chains that meet domestic, regional and international standards./.

VNA