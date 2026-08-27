Vietnam to continue substantive contributions to ASEAN cooperation: PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Hanoi on August 27, affirming Vietnam will continue its active, proactive, and substantive contributions to regional cooperation.



The PM appreciated the contributions by the ambassadors, chargés d'affaires and their embassies to the enhancement of Vietnam’s relations with fellow ASEAN nations.



He affirmed his commitment to working alongside other ASEAN leaders to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. He also pledged to maintain close consultation and mutual support within ASEAN, along with at other regional and multilateral forums.



Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and high priority to relations with neighbouring and regional countries, as well as to the role of ASEAN, in its foreign policy, he stated.



He congratulated the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair in 2026, on its dedicated efforts in sustaining the bloc’s solidarity and consolidating regional cooperation.



Building upon the achievements of Vietnam’s cooperation with other members across economic, political, and diplomatic spheres, PM Hung requested the diplomats to continue making substantive contributions to the vigorous development of those ties in the time ahead.



In light of complex regional and global developments, the Government leader asked ASEAN to reinforce unity and solidarity, enhance strategic autonomy and resilience, and strengthen its centrality in ASEAN-led structures, mechanisms and norms, including persistent consultation, dialogue, and unity in diversity.



He called for continued innovative thinking, broadened horizons, and diversified forms of cooperation to safeguard a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development.



The PM recommended ASEAN further intensify intra-regional trade and investment; capitalise on new growth drivers such as the digital economy, science – technology, and innovation; and boost connectivity in strategic sectors including infrastructure and energy.



He also emphasised building collective strength and resilience, reinforcing traditional ties, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.



Furthermore, PM Hung stressed that the building of the ASEAN Community must remain inclusive and sustainable, putting the interests of the people at the heart of all policies and cooperative activities.



On behalf of the ASEAN diplomats, Philippine Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III reaffirmed the commitment of ASEAN member states to coordinating closely with Vietnam to advance both bilateral and bloc-wide cooperation.



He noted positive and substantive progress in Vietnam's diplomatic relations with all other ASEAN nations, underlining the highly successful visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.



He praised the efficacy of existing cooperation mechanisms and the increasingly result-oriented parliamentary links.



Commending Vietnam's efforts in driving regional cooperation for peace, stability, and shared prosperity, the Philippine ambassador congratulated the country on successfully hosting the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, attended by numerous ASEAN leaders, and affirmed that ASEAN member states will continue to support this strategic initiative.



He also thanked Vietnam for its strong support for the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship.



Fernandez congratulated Vietnam on managing to maintain robust economic growth in efforts to become a developed nation by 2045.



He pledged cooperation to bolster intra-ASEAN trade and investment partnerships, and proposed the PM continue facilitating the implementation of agreements and investment projects between Vietnam and other ASEAN members.



The ambassador affirmed that ASEAN countries will continue to stand alongside Vietnam in realising its socio-economic development strategies and continuously improving its people's living standards./.

VNA