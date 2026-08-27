Politics

Vietnam to continue substantive contributions to ASEAN cooperation: PM

PM Le Minh Hung affirmed his commitment to working alongside other ASEAN leaders to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

PM Le Minh Hung (front, seventh from left), ASEAN diplomats and officials at the meeting in Hanoi on August 27 (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung (front, seventh from left), ASEAN diplomats and officials at the meeting in Hanoi on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Hanoi on August 27, affirming Vietnam will continue its active, proactive, and substantive contributions to regional cooperation.

The PM appreciated the contributions by the ambassadors, chargés d'affaires and their embassies to the enhancement of Vietnam’s relations with fellow ASEAN nations.

He affirmed his commitment to working alongside other ASEAN leaders to deepen bilateral and regional cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. He also pledged to maintain close consultation and mutual support within ASEAN, along with at other regional and multilateral forums.

Vietnam consistently attaches great importance and high priority to relations with neighbouring and regional countries, as well as to the role of ASEAN, in its foreign policy, he stated.

He congratulated the Philippines, as ASEAN Chair in 2026, on its dedicated efforts in sustaining the bloc’s solidarity and consolidating regional cooperation.

Building upon the achievements of Vietnam’s cooperation with other members across economic, political, and diplomatic spheres, PM Hung requested the diplomats to continue making substantive contributions to the vigorous development of those ties in the time ahead.

In light of complex regional and global developments, the Government leader asked ASEAN to reinforce unity and solidarity, enhance strategic autonomy and resilience, and strengthen its centrality in ASEAN-led structures, mechanisms and norms, including persistent consultation, dialogue, and unity in diversity.

He called for continued innovative thinking, broadened horizons, and diversified forms of cooperation to safeguard a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development.

The PM recommended ASEAN further intensify intra-regional trade and investment; capitalise on new growth drivers such as the digital economy, science – technology, and innovation; and boost connectivity in strategic sectors including infrastructure and energy.

He also emphasised building collective strength and resilience, reinforcing traditional ties, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Furthermore, PM Hung stressed that the building of the ASEAN Community must remain inclusive and sustainable, putting the interests of the people at the heart of all policies and cooperative activities.

On behalf of the ASEAN diplomats, Philippine Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III reaffirmed the commitment of ASEAN member states to coordinating closely with Vietnam to advance both bilateral and bloc-wide cooperation.

He noted positive and substantive progress in Vietnam's diplomatic relations with all other ASEAN nations, underlining the highly successful visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

He praised the efficacy of existing cooperation mechanisms and the increasingly result-oriented parliamentary links.

Commending Vietnam's efforts in driving regional cooperation for peace, stability, and shared prosperity, the Philippine ambassador congratulated the country on successfully hosting the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, attended by numerous ASEAN leaders, and affirmed that ASEAN member states will continue to support this strategic initiative.

He also thanked Vietnam for its strong support for the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship.

Fernandez congratulated Vietnam on managing to maintain robust economic growth in efforts to become a developed nation by 2045.

He pledged cooperation to bolster intra-ASEAN trade and investment partnerships, and proposed the PM continue facilitating the implementation of agreements and investment projects between Vietnam and other ASEAN members.

The ambassador affirmed that ASEAN countries will continue to stand alongside Vietnam in realising its socio-economic development strategies and continuously improving its people's living standards./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #ASEAN #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Philippines #ASEAN Chair in 2026 #ASEAN Community Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

An overview of the 29th ASEAN Labour Ministers Meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to building resilient, inclusive and integrated ASEAN Labour Market

To this end, Vietnam proposed three strategic priorities for ASEAN cooperation. First, ASEAN should expand and harmonise mutual recognition mechanisms by increasing the scope and number of Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs) in the region; and promote the role of the ASEAN TVET Council (ATC) in connecting national skills certification systems with regional and global standards, based on national occupational skills qualification frameworks and regional references.

Deputy Director Vu Thi Tu Anh of the Department of Vocational and Continuing Education under the Ministry of Education and Training speaks during the workshop’s discussion session. (Photo: IOM Vietnam)

Vietnam advances qualifications referencing to support labour mobility in ASEAN

On August 21, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in cooperation with the Department of Vocational and Continuing Education under the Ministry of Education and Training, held a national workshop in Hanoi to discuss the implementation of the AQRF and introduce Vietnam's AQRF Referencing Report and post-referencing action plan.

See more

PM Le Minh Hung (R) and French Ambassador Olivier Brochet. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister congratulates outgoing French Ambassador on successful term

Affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to its ties with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and its first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in the European Union (EU), PM Hung expressed delight at the positive development of bilateral relations, with increasingly strong political trust and economic, trade and investment links.

Dak Lak and Mondulkiri sign an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen comprehensive cooperation for 2026-2030

Under the signed MoU, both sides agreed to expand their cooperation to include new areas such as agricultural product traceability, enforcing international deforestation regulations, working together to fight online scams, and enhancing collaboration in developing border regions alongside socio-economic growth and better living standards.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (fourth from right) and representatives of the Vietnamese community and Yangon University of Foreign Languages (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs presents books, meets with Vietnamese businesses in Myanmar

Vietnam remains among Myanmar’s important foreign investors, with major projects including Mytel in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, HAGL Myanmar Center/THACO, a complex of real estate, hotel, office and commercial facilities in Yangon, and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), alongside enterprises in manufacturing, agriculture and animal feed.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hai Binh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (right) and Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam at their meeting on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UN step up research, policy advice on children's rights

To elevate their partnership, the HCMA and UNICEF agreed on strategic cooperation orientations for 2026–2031, under which they will step up research and policy advice on children's rights amid new development conditions, focusing on practical issues such as the impacts of new growth models, urbanisation, migration and climate change on children and families.

Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien speaks at the 5th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss removing bottlenecks in industry, trade, consumer protection

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said the six-article draft focuses on reviewing and revising provisions concerning decentralisation, delegation of authority and the division of responsibilities in the industrial and commercial sectors, while addressing bottlenecks that have emerged during implementation.

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions. (Photo: VNA)

Former President’s book on Vietnam’s national strength introduced in Hanoi

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book by former President Luong Cuong features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions.

Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 81st National Day celebrated in Australia, highlighting Doi moi achievements ​

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Myanmar seek breakthroughs in economic cooperation

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

NA President greets Mongolian Ambassador

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations.

PM Le Minh Hung chairs the Government's second August law-building session on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests quality, timely completion of draft laws

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on August 26, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges shift to comprehensive personnel governance

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said the new resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee must retain principles that remain valid while addressing new issues arising from practice.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Vietnam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together.