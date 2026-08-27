Minister of Foreign Affairs presents books, meets with Vietnamese businesses in Myanmar

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on August 26 presented Vietnamese-language books and teaching materials to representatives of the Vietnamese community and Yangon University of Foreign Languages, and held a meeting with Vietnamese businesses operating in Myanmar.

The activities formed part of Trung's official visit to Myanmar, where he co-chaired the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation. Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Nguyen Anh Duc also joined the delegation’s activities.

At the book presentation ceremony at Yangon University of Foreign Languages, Trung thanked the university and Rector May San See for their efforts to organise Vietnamese language teaching in Myanmar, contributing to the promotion of traditional ties and cultural exchanges.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese business community in Myanmar stand ready to support the university, helping deepen friendship and cultural bonds between the two peoples.

At the meeting with Vietnamese businesses, the minister listened to representatives' report on their operations, market potential and difficulties and challenges.

Trung shared the outcomes of the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Myanmar Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, noting the favourable sentiments expressed by Myanmar leaders towards contributions by Vietnamese businesses.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for Myanmar in continuing measures to promote stability, reconciliation and dialogue, develop the economy, ensure security and safety, and improve people’s livelihoods.

The minister said that during meetings with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and Speaker of the Myanmar Lower House Khin Yi, he had proposed the two sides study and unlock practical cooperation mechanisms to facilitate business activities. He also called on Myanmar to consider preferential policies to help Vietnamese enterprises expand investment within the country.

The Vietnamese business community in Myanmar currently comprises 17 enterprises operating regularly and six operating on a limited basis or downsizing, a sharp decline from the pre-COVID-19 period.

Nevertheless, Vietnam remains among Myanmar’s important foreign investors, with major projects including Mytel in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, HAGL Myanmar Center/THACO, a complex of real estate, hotel, office and commercial facilities in Yangon, and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), alongside enterprises in manufacturing, agriculture and animal feed.

Despite challenging conditions, Vietnamese businesses see significant potential for cooperation in five key areas, including agriculture and food processing; energy; digital infrastructure; essential goods and reconstruction; and logistics and finance.

Two-way trade reached 336.28 million USD in the first six months of 2026, up 26.3% year-on-year. If the growth momentum is maintained, annual trade is projected to reach 670–750 million USD.

Speaking on behalf of the business community, Ngo Vinh Quy, Mytel General Director and Chairman of the Vietnam Business Club in Myanmar (VBCM), expressed his honour at welcoming the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his confidence that the visit would provide fresh impetus for stronger trade ties between the two countries./.​