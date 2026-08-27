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Vinh Long proposes high-tech agro-industrial park cooperation with Singapore

The province is developing its Dinh An Economic Zone, covering about 39,000 hectares, together with a system of industrial parks. Phu Thuan Industrial Park, in particular, has been planned as a high-tech agro-industrial zone linked with local agricultural production and deep processing.

The August 26 meeting between representatives of the Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee, the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam and Sembcorp (Photo: VNA)
The August 26 meeting between representatives of the Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee, the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam and Sembcorp (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has proposed cooperation with Singapore to develop a high-tech agro-industrial park, aiming to combine modern industry with agriculture and increase the value of local farm produce.

The proposal was made at a meeting on August 26 between representatives of the Vinh Long provincial People’s Committee, the Singaporean Embassy in Vietnam and Sembcorp on investment promotion and the development of the Vietnam-Singapore Agro-Industrial Park (V.S.AIP).

Secretary of the Vinh Long provincial Party Committee Tran Van Lau said the province is working to shift its growth model by developing industry, services, urban areas, logistics, marine economy and tourism. It is also investing in transport and port infrastructure while promoting science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, particularly in high-tech agriculture.

The province is developing its Dinh An Economic Zone, covering about 39,000 hectares, together with a system of industrial parks. Phu Thuan Industrial Park, in particular, has been planned as a high-tech agro-industrial zone linked with local agricultural production and deep processing.

The official proposed Sembcorp study the development of the Phu Thuan Industrial Park under this model, with a focus on green growth.

Lau also suggested establishing a tripartite coordination mechanism involving Vinh Long, Sembcorp and Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertiliser JSC, as well as setting up a project advisory board of leaders and experts. The parties would conduct research, field surveys and pilot projects while seeking support from the governments of Vietnam and Singapore.

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh said Singapore wants to expand investment in Vietnam and explore new areas of cooperation. Food security is a promising area, as Singapore imports much of its food and is seeking more sources of high-quality agricultural products from Vietnam.

He said Singapore could serve not only as a market but also as a bridge for Vietnamese farm produce to reach larger markets. Meeting Singapore's high standards would also encourage Vietnamese businesses to improve product quality and expand exports.

Gareth Wong, Sembcorp's Chief Operating Officer for Integrated Urban Solutions, said 2026 marks 30 years of development of Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Vietnam. Building on this cooperation, Sembcorp hopes to explore new opportunities with Vinh Long for shared benefits among the province, investors and businesses.

Vinh Long is home to an economic zone covering about 39,000 ha and 22 industrial parks, of which five are in operation, six are under development, and 11 are seeking investment.

The Phu Thuan Industrial Park covers more than 231 hectares, including about 170 hectares for industrial leasing. Its basic infrastructure is in place, including roads, electricity, water supply and drainage, and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 4,500 cubic metres per day.

The park is also close to agricultural material sources, including more than 3,000 hectares of coconut, 1,500 hectares of durian and 1,000 hectares of rambutan orchards within a 10-30 km radius, providing a strong foundation for deep processing and higher-value agricultural production./.

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