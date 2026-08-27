Business

Reference exchange rate remains stable on August 27

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,611 VND/USD on August 27 (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,611 VND/USD on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on August 27, unchange from the previous session.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases from the August 26 trading session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,290 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
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