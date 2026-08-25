Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on August 25

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,615 VND/USD on August 25, up 15 VND from the previous working day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,896 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,334 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the August 24 trading session.



Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,360 VND/USD, both up 50 VND./.

VNA