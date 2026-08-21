Reference exchange rate rises 10 VND on August 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,600 VND/USD on August 21, up 10 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,880 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,320 VND/USD.



However, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks declined from the August 20 trading session.



At 8:30am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,300 VND/USD, dropping 70 VND from the previous session./.

VNA