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Lam Dong launches peak crackdown on illegal fishing

The campaign brings together the provincial Border Guard Command and relevant agencies to step up inspections, patrols and law enforcement while addressing shortcomings pointed out by the European Commission (EC).

Border guards inspect fishing vessels entering and leaving La Gi fishing port. (Photo: VNA)
Border guards inspect fishing vessels entering and leaving La Gi fishing port. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The central province of Lam Dong has launched a peak campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with enforcement efforts to continue through mid-September.

The campaign, launched on August 20 at La Gi fishing port in Phuoc Hoi ward, brings together the provincial Border Guard Command and relevant agencies to step up inspections, patrols and law enforcement while addressing shortcomings pointed out by the European Commission (EC).

Authorities will focus on raising awareness among vessel owners and captains, strengthening monitoring, and strictly handling and preventing violations, particularly fishing activities in foreign waters.

Lieutenant Colonel Ho Anh Tuan, head of the Phuoc Loc Border Guard Station, said combating IUU fishing is not only an immediate task but also a long-term responsibility to build a sustainable and internationally integrated fisheries sector.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Lam Dong Border Guard Command has deployed 28 vessels and boats with 148 officers and soldiers for patrols and inspections. Border guard stations have also arranged 901 patrol teams involving 3,590 personnel and inspecting 4,354 fishing vessels.

Border guard units have been instructed to monitor 100% of vessels entering and leaving ports, carry out checks via the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), and intensify patrols at sea as well as in estuary and rivermouth areas. They are tasked with enhancing coordination to have a good grasp of activities of unqualified vessels, the ones frequently operating in other localities' waters, and those at high risk of infringing foreign waters to devise effective managenent measures.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that Lam Dong has 8,177 registered fishing vessels, all recorded in the national fisheries database (VNFishbase). Among the 1,902 vessels measuring 15 metres long or longer, 99.42% have installed vessel monitoring systems while 91.11% have valid food safety certificates. Besides, 87.82% of the 3,868 vessels at least 12 metres long have valid registration and inspection certificates; and 91.25% of the 8,177 vehicles six metres and longer hold valid fishing licences.

The campaign aims to strengthen compliance, close remaining gaps in fisheries management and prevent Vietnamese fishing vessels from violating foreign waters./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Lam Dong #illegal fishing #EC Lam Dong
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