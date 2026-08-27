Vietjet opens early sales of 3.1 million tickets for Lunar New Year

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has officially launched early sales of 3.1 million tickets across its entire domestic and international flight network for the Lunar New Year 2027, meeting the rising demand for family reunions, homecoming, and spring travel.

The service period spans the peak travel season from January 22, 2027, to February 20, 2027 (the 15th day of the 12th lunar month to the 15th day of the 1st lunar month). The total capacity represents a 6% increase compared to the same period last year and will continue to be adjusted and augmented flexibly based on actual passenger demand to best facilitate travel during the peak Tet season.

On domestic routes, Vietjet plans to offer approximately 2 million tickets. Before Tet, tickets from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, etc., start from only 890,000 VND; and from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Nha Trang, Buon Ma Thuot, etc., from 490,000 VND (excluding taxes and fees). In the reverse direction after Tet, tickets also start from only 490,000 VND (excluding taxes and fees), offering passengers more options to proactively plan their schedules and combine family reunions with a spring holiday trip.

Beyond facilitating traditional homecomings, Vietjet’s extensive flight network offers passengers diverse options for holiday getaways across Vietnam and internationally, connecting passengers to attractive destinations in the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Australia, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, and Cambodia. During this period, Vietjet is offering approximately 1.1 million international tickets while increasing flight frequencies on key routes connecting Vietnam with Taiwan (China), Japan, China, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

From homecoming flights for warm family reunions to journeys exploring vibrant new lands, Vietjet’s expansive network empowers travelers to celebrate spring in their own unique way. These flights serve as bridges connecting people, bringing Vietnam’s distinctive cultural vibrancy and travel experiences closer to international friends, while offering Vietnamese travelers an exciting, memorable start to the New Year.

The earlier tickets are booked, the more choices and savings passengers enjoy. Book tickets today on the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, and at official ticket offices and agents worldwide. Vietjet will continue to monitor market demand to adjust and increase capacity accordingly, creating more opportunities for passengers to proactively choose flights and plan for the 2027 Tet holiday.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.