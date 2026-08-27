Politics

Lawmakers discuss removing bottlenecks in industry, trade, consumer protection

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said the six-article draft focuses on reviewing and revising provisions concerning decentralisation, delegation of authority and the division of responsibilities in the industrial and commercial sectors, while addressing bottlenecks that have emerged during implementation.

Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien speaks at the 5th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien speaks at the 5th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on August 27 discussed a draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Commerce, Law on Competition, Law on Foreign Trade Management, and Law on Protection of Consumer Rights during the 5th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said the six-article draft focuses on reviewing and revising provisions concerning decentralisation, delegation of authority and the division of responsibilities in the industrial and commercial sectors, while addressing bottlenecks that have emerged during implementation.

Hoai stressed that the amendments aim to fully institutionalise Party guidelines and policies, resolve legal obstacles, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, and minimise administrative procedures for people and businesses.

Speaking in support of the amendments, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai called for a comprehensive assessment of the impact of proposed changes, particularly those concerning promotions in the digital environment.

Regarding State monopolies in commercial activities, he said the Standing Board of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs basically supports determining such monopolies on the basis of specialised laws and a publicly announced list. It also called for clearer responsibilities among the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other ministries in preparing the list.

Mai stressed the need to assess the impact of promotional limits and maximum discount rates on digital platforms, shopping vouchers, reward points and cross-border promotional activities, while ensuring clear regulations that avoid differing interpretations and implementation difficulties.

For amendments to the Law on Competition, lawmakers called for clearer provisions on relevant markets, market shares, combined market shares and significant market power, particularly reflecting the distinctive characteristics of the digital economy. They also urged clarification of concepts such as “groups of affiliated enterprises” and “groups of enterprises holding a dominant market position”.

Regarding foreign trade management, deputies called for clear delineation of the authority of central and local agencies in issuing certificates of origin and approving self-certification of origin. A unified international focal point, database and procedures for verification and revocation were also proposed to prevent inconsistencies among localities that could affect preferential tariff eligibility and the credibility of Vietnamese origin certification.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu stressed the need for thorough review to ensure that amendments fundamentally address practical problems. He also called for consistency in regulations on State monopolies, competition sanctions and the authority of relevant agencies, particularly as the Law on Handling Administrative Violations is being revised./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Consumer protection #National Assembly Standing Committee
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Resolution in action

Related News

Online shopping is becoming increasingly common, but unlike traditional transactions, consumers often cannot directly see products, meet sellers or immediately verify information. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Consumer trust key to sustainable e-commerce growth

Management agencies should strengthen coordination and data sharing with digital platforms, preserve electronic evidence and prevent sellers whose accounts have been blocked from quickly resuming business under new identities.

Aqua City project in southern Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers debate real estate bill to shield buyers, curb price rigging

Under Article 20 of the draft Law on Real Estate Business, buyers may pay up to 70% of the contract value before receiving the property and up to 95% before obtaining an ownerhsip certificate, with the remaining 5% held in escrow or secured through another mechanism. The draft also features regulations on bank guarantees for off-plan housing.

See more

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions. (Photo: VNA)

Former President’s book on Vietnam’s national strength introduced in Hanoi

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book by former President Luong Cuong features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions.

Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 81st National Day celebrated in Australia, highlighting Doi moi achievements ​

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Myanmar seek breakthroughs in economic cooperation

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

NA President greets Mongolian Ambassador

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations.

PM Le Minh Hung chairs the Government's second August law-building session on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests quality, timely completion of draft laws

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on August 26, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges shift to comprehensive personnel governance

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said the new resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee must retain principles that remain valid while addressing new issues arising from practice.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Vietnam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang, Cambodian province step up joint search, repatriation of Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.

Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh (left) and Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at the event (Photo: VNA)

August Revolution anniversary celebration highlights growing Vietnam–Hong Kong cooperation

Reviewing Vietnam’s remarkable 81-year journey, Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh highlighted its extraordinary transformation from a nation that endured prolonged wars and hardship into a dynamic middle-income economy deeply integrated into global markets. This progress has been underpinned by strong economic growth and new drivers of development, including science and technology, digital transformation, institutional reform, investment in strategic infrastructure, the strengthening of the private sector and deeper international integration.

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

☕ Afternoon briefing on August 26

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's meeting with officials included in the leadership planning managed by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, PM Le Minh Hung's meeting with Chinese businesses, and Vietnam winning the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 are among news highlights on August 26.

PM Le Minh Hung and Chinese business executives at the meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Chinese firms to increase investment with higher quality, advanced technologies

The PM noted with pleasure that Vietnam-China ties have advanced steadily in recent years. Vietnam always considers developing its relations with China a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in its overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he stressed.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and veteran Party members at the ceremony in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends Party membership badge presentation ceremony in Hanoi

Top leader To Lam expressed his hope that veteran Party members would continue to maintain their health and draw on their prestige, wisdom, experience and revolutionary spirit to remain a source of spiritual support for Party committees, authorities and the people; offer frank and constructive opinions on Party and government building; and pass on revolutionary traditions to the younger generations.