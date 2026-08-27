Vietnam sends condolences to China, Nepal over natural disasters

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese leaders have extended their condolences to their Chinese and Nepalese counterparts following flash floods and landslides in border areas between China and Nepal on August 26, which caused heavy loss of life and property.



On August 27, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent messages of condolences to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office Cai Qi.



President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning.



General Secretary and President To Lam also extended his condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and NA President Tran Thanh Man sent their messages of condolences to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Dol Prasad Aryal, respectively.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled his messages of condolences to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs Shishir Khanal./.

VNA