Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties

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Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.
Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26, establishing a ministerial-level tourism cooperation mechanism among the three countries.
Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam
On August 25, in Buenos Aires, the Argentina-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, in coordination with the Argentina-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, held a seminar entitled “Strengthening trade and investment”. The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians and businesses from both countries to discuss opportunities and solutions for expanding bilateral economic ties.
Prime Minister calls on Chinese firms to boost high-quality investment
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged Chinese companies to continue regarding Vietnam as a long-term production and trade base, while boosting investment into higher-quality projects with more advanced technologies and stronger spillover effects.
New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area
Only days remain before students in Hue city begin the new school year. In mountainous A Luoi, a race against time is under way at the construction site of a combined primary and lower secondary ethnic boarding school, with workers rushing to complete the final works and ensure the facility is ready to welcome students in September.
Honouring filial piety – preserving a cherished Vietnamese tradition
As the seventh lunar month and Vu Lan season return, Vietnamese families are taking time to remember their parents, grandparents and ancestors, keeping alive the tradition of filial piety and gratitude passed down through generations.
PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.
Vietnamese, Ivorian legislative leaders explore agricultural models in Can Tho
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his Ivorian counterpart Patrick Achi on August 25 visited and studied high-tech agricultural and seafood processing models in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.
Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader
Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to overcome shared challenges and create sustainable values that benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 24.
Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman
Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister for Education of Singapore Desmond Lee on August 24 in the island-city state.
Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates
These days, agricultural trade activities, particularly durians, have been brisk at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son. To ensure smooth customs clearance, local authorities are supporting businesses while maintaining strict controls over product quality, origin and quarantine requirements.
Key leader visits meet-the-people session branch of Singapore’s People’s Action Party
A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, visited a meet-the-people session (MPS) branch of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore on the evening of August 24.
Vietnamese community in Singapore urged to contribute to deeper bilateral ties
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with the Vietnamese Embassy staff and Vietnamese community in Singapore on August 24.
Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean parliamentary speaker
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng on August 24 during his official visit to Singapore.
Top leader of Vietnam welcomes NA President of Côte d’Ivoire
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 received President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 23 to 26.
16th NA wraps up first extraordinary session
The 16th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up its first extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 24 after 17 days of intensive, urgent and responsible work.
Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 chaired a working session with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the national strategy for attracting, utilising and developing talent in key sectors and fields that contribute to rapid and sustainable national development in the new era.
Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation on August 24 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.
Key leader begins official visit to Singapore
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation arrived at Changi Airport at August 24 noon (local time), beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.
Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships
Vietnam and Singapore are deepening cooperation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Strong government support and proactive engagement from the two business communities are creating new momentum for the bilateral digital economy and helping enterprises from both countries compete more confidently in global markets.