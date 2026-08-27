Multimedia

Videos

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26, establishing a ministerial-level tourism cooperation mechanism among the three countries.

#Vietnam #Laos #Cambodia #tourism #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The Hanoi’s “Five City Gates” train is seen as a clear example of how the National Day atmosphere can be incorporated into a tourism product. (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Vietnam turns National Day spirit into a tourism draw

Red national flags line streets across Vietnam, historical sites welcome large numbers of visitors, and a wide range of cultural and artistic activities create a special atmosphere during the National Day holiday. If properly developed, these elements could become distinctive tourism products for international visitors.

Hon Nhan island gains appeal as Quang Ngai’s new coastal escape

Hon Nhan island gains appeal as Quang Ngai’s new coastal escape

Hon Nhan island in Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province, is emerging as an attractive eco-tourism destination thanks to its pristine, landscape of volcanic sedimentary rock formations and crystal-clear waters. With its rich coral ecosystem, Hon Nhan demonstrates a sustainable approach to tourism development linked with the conservation of natural resources.

See more

Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam

Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam

On August 25, in Buenos Aires, the Argentina-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, in coordination with the Argentina-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, held a seminar entitled “Strengthening trade and investment”. The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians and businesses from both countries to discuss opportunities and solutions for expanding bilateral economic ties.

Vietnam, Singapore turning strategic dialogue into action

Vietnam, Singapore turning strategic dialogue into action

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Singapore, Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy described the recent visit by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu as a historic event.

New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area

New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area

Only days remain before students in Hue city begin the new school year. In mountainous A Luoi, a race against time is under way at the construction site of a combined primary and lower secondary ethnic boarding school, with workers rushing to complete the final works and ensure the facility is ready to welcome students in September.

PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to overcome shared challenges and create sustainable values that benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 24.

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister for Education of Singapore Desmond Lee on August 24 in the island-city state.

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

These days, agricultural trade activities, particularly durians, have been brisk at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son. To ensure smooth customs clearance, local authorities are supporting businesses while maintaining strict controls over product quality, origin and quarantine requirements.

Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy

Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 chaired a working session with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the national strategy for attracting, utilising and developing talent in key sectors and fields that contribute to rapid and sustainable national development in the new era.

Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation on August 24 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Key leader begins official visit to Singapore

Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation arrived at Changi Airport at August 24 noon (local time), beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.

Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships

Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships

Vietnam and Singapore are deepening cooperation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Strong government support and proactive engagement from the two business communities are creating new momentum for the bilateral digital economy and helping enterprises from both countries compete more confidently in global markets.