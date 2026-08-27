Hon Nhan island gains appeal as Quang Ngai’s new coastal escape
Hon Nhan island in Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province, is emerging as an attractive eco-tourism destination thanks to its pristine, landscape of volcanic sedimentary rock formations and crystal-clear waters. With its rich coral ecosystem, Hon Nhan demonstrates a sustainable approach to tourism development linked with the conservation of natural resources.
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