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Young people visit Hon Nhan for an experiential tourism trip. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Young people visit Hon Nhan for an experiential tourism trip. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Hon Nhan is about 700 metres from the mainland. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Hon Nhan is about 700 metres from the mainland. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors take photos at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors take photos at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Honeycomb-shaped rock formations at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Honeycomb-shaped rock formations at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors experience grilling freshly caught fish at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors experience grilling freshly caught fish at Hon Nhan. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
The sea here is crystal clear, with gentle waves. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
The sea here is crystal clear, with gentle waves. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Black basalt and laterite rock formations at Hon Nhan are remnants of volcanic eruptions millions of years ago. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Black basalt and laterite rock formations at Hon Nhan are remnants of volcanic eruptions millions of years ago. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors wade through the shallow waters to collect snails in the Hon Nhan area. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors wade through the shallow waters to collect snails in the Hon Nhan area. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors can reach Hon Nhan by motorised boat or traditional basket boat. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors can reach Hon Nhan by motorised boat or traditional basket boat. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors wade through the shallow waters to collect snails. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
Visitors wade through the shallow waters to collect snails. (Photo: Dinh Huong/VNA)
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Hon Nhan island gains appeal as Quang Ngai’s new coastal escape

Hon Nhan island in Dong Son commune, Quang Ngai province, is emerging as an attractive eco-tourism destination thanks to its pristine, landscape of volcanic sedimentary rock formations and crystal-clear waters. With its rich coral ecosystem, Hon Nhan demonstrates a sustainable approach to tourism development linked with the conservation of natural resources.

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