Petrol, diesel prices fall in August 27 adjustment

​Hanoi (VNA) – Petrol and diesel prices were reduced from 15pm on August 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,763 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 70 VND, while E10 RON95-III is priced at no more than 22,602 VND per litre, down 66 VND. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than 28,084 VND per litre, a decrease of 311 VND.

Meanwhile, the price of mazut 180CST 3.5S rose by 451 VND to 18,140 VND per litre.

The MoIT will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and monitor traders’ fulfilment of their responsibility for ensuring adequate fuel supplies for the domestic market and will strictly handle any violations, if detected.

The MoIT and the Ministry of Finance will also continue monitoring global market developments and adjust domestic fuel prices accordingly, while proposing additional price stabilisation measures to the Government and the Prime Minister when necessary.

​The two ministries made no contributions to or disbursements from the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund in the latest adjustment./.

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