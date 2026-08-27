International Travel Expo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2026) opened on August 27, bringing together more than 520 exhibitors and 260 international buyers from over 40 countries and territories.



Held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), the three-day event is jointly organised by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism under the theme “Vibrant Connections – Global Destinations”.



ITE HCMC 2026 features one of its largest and most diverse tourism networks to date, with tourism promotion agencies and businesses from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan, Russia’s St. Petersburg and Nicaragua. A total of 34 Vietnamese provinces and cities and major businesses in travel, accommodation, aviation, transport and tourism technology are also taking part.



Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the expo’s 20th anniversary marked an important milestone but also opened a new stage of development.



He said the city wanted ITE HCMC to focus not only on scale but also on improving the quality of connections, cooperation and value for participating partners.



Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said the expo had grown beyond a traditional trade promotion event to become an international travel expo and an annual meeting place for the tourism industry.



A key feature of ITE HCMC 2026 is its international buyers programme. More than 260 international buyers from over 40 countries and territories are meeting Vietnamese tourism businesses, with more than 21,000 business-to-business appointments scheduled.



The programme offers businesses opportunities to introduce products, find partners and expand into new markets.



The expo also highlights emerging tourism trends, including green and digital tourism, waterway and metro tourism, MICE and medical tourism, as well as cultural and rural experiences.



According to the organisers, the event is also promoting stronger links between tourism management agencies, businesses, airlines and service providers, helping position Ho Chi Minh City and other Vietnamese destinations in the global tourism market.



ITE HCMC 2026 is open to the public from the afternoon of August 27 through August 29, featuring tourism, cultural and culinary experiences, OCOP products, promotional programmes and art performances./.

VNA