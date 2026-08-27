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Sun Group’s Phu Quoc resort named among the world’s most whimsical stays

Among the hotels featured, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, developed by Sun Group on Kem Beach in southern Phu Quoc, stands out as the only representative from Vietnam. Travel + Leisure also selected an image of the resort’s iconic Shell Pool, set among coconut palms and white sands, as the lead image for the article.

The Shell Pool by the shores of Kem Beach is one of the signature features of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)
The Shell Pool by the shores of Kem Beach is one of the signature features of JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – Travel + Leisure has named JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort among the hotels around the world that can transport guests beyond reality and into a world of imagination. Developed by Sun Group on Bai Kem Beach, the resort is the only representative from Vietnam featured on the list.

Stepping through the resort’s doors is like entering another world

“There must be something about the times we’re living in that has us craving hotels that don’t just transport us out of our algorithm-smoothed lives, but entirely pull reality from beneath our feet and sweep us into worlds of chaos, fantasy, and imagination,” Travel + Leisure writes in its introduction to a list of hotels designed to immerse guests in worlds of fantasy and imagination.

The magazine also offers a simple recommendation for travellers seeking an unconventional stay: “When in doubt, book a Bill Bensley-designed hotel.”

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JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort features the distinctive architecture of a fictional university. (Photo: Sun Group)

Among the hotels featured, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, developed by Sun Group on Kem Beach in southern Phu Quoc, stands out as the only representative from Vietnam. Travel + Leisure also selected an image of the resort’s iconic Shell Pool, set among coconut palms and white sands, as the lead image for the article.

The resort’s inclusion on the list recognises not only its distinctive architecture and luxury hospitality, but also the appeal of a tourism concept built around a carefully crafted story. Guests do not simply arrive at a beachfront resort. Instead, they are invited to become “students” of Lamarck University, a fictional institution created by designer Bill Bensley and Sun Group on Phu Quoc Island.

The story draws inspiration from French naturalist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck. From this starting point, Bensley imagined a university founded in the early 20th century and transformed the resort into its campus, complete with 18 faculties ranging from biology, chemistry and zoology to architecture, art and physical education.

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The resort’s villas feature warm tones, classic tiled roofs and private pools. (Photo: Sun Group)

Each building, room and facility plays a role in this fictional world. The Department of Chemistry bar resembles a chemistry laboratory, while the spa and gym reflect the spirit of the Faculty of Physical Education. Restaurants, corridors and guest rooms are filled with details that add to the history of the imaginary university.

Thousands of antiques sourced and collected from different countries further bring Lamarck University to life. Sports trophies, laboratory equipment, maps, old books, signs, illustrations and furniture are not merely decorative pieces, but elements of a larger story. Architecture therefore becomes more than a visual feature of the resort, it becomes part of the guest experience.

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Symphony of the Sea lights up the night with a dazzling spectacle over the sea. (Photo: Sun Group)

This is the spirit of “whimsy,” “fantasy” and “imagination” highlighted by the American magazine. At JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, the concept is not expressed through distant or unfamiliar fantasy, but through Indochine-inspired architecture, tropical colors and a detailed story woven throughout the resort.

From a fantasy university to the wider experience of southern Phu Quoc

Beyond the resort, guests can continue exploring the tourism ecosystem developed by Sun Group in southern Phu Quoc. From Kem Beach, the journey leads to Sunset Town, with its seaside streets, Kiss Bridge and Mediterranean-inspired architecture. Further south lies Hon Thom, accessible via the world’s longest three-wire cable car, where visitors can explore Aquatopia Water Park and its next-generation water slides, as well as Santo Beach Club, featuring two infinity pools overlooking the sea.

After sunset, southern Phu Quoc comes alive with large-scale entertainment productions such as Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea, combining technology, live performances, water effects and fireworks. A stay at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort therefore extends well beyond the resort itself, connecting accommodation with dining, entertainment and cultural experiences across the destination.

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Pink Pearl by Oliver E. stands out with its signature pink palette and highly artistic design. (Photo: Sun Group)

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort’s inclusion by Travel + Leisure further highlights Sun Group’s approach to tourism development in Phu Quoc: creating not only high-end accommodation, but destinations with a distinct identity and story that can become a reason to travel in their own right.

From a “university” that exists on no real map to a vibrant coastal destination in southern Phu Quoc, Sun Group has turned ideas that once seemed possible only in the imagination into physical experiences. At JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, the hotel is more than a place to stay – it becomes a world of its own, inviting guests to step inside and explore./.

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