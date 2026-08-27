Travel

Condé Nast Traveller names Phu Quoc among Top 10 Trending Islands worldwide for 2026

According to Expedia, search volume for Phu Quoc jumped by 25%. Among the featured islands, Vietnam's "Pearl Island" stands out as the premier destination for "affordable luxury" – offering high-end resort experiences at accessible price points.

The luxury beachfront resorts at Kem Beach, voted among the world's top 50 most stunning beaches, continue to captivate international travellers. (Photo: Sun Group)
The luxury beachfront resorts at Kem Beach, voted among the world's top 50 most stunning beaches, continue to captivate international travellers. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – With search interest surging by 25%, Phu Quoc has been spotlighted by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East in its coveted list of the 10 trending islands capturing global wanderlust for 2026, lauded as an ideal haven for "affordable luxury."

Phu Quoc has added another milestone to its global track record, securing a spot on the "10 Trending Island Destinations Travelers Are Searching for in 2026" by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East. Based on year-round search trends from Expedia, the list captures a clear shift in traveler appetite: wanderlusters are trading predictable coastlines for fresh, distinctive islands that balance rich character, striking landscapes, and genuine value. Phu Quoc shares the spotlight with heavyweights like St. Lucia, the Seychelles’ Praslin, Greece’s Syros, Norway’s Lofoten Islands, Palawan, and Fiji.

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Oceanside relaxation meets vibrant energy at Santo Beach Club’s infinity pools—a brand-new Instagrammable hotspot on Hon Thom Island. (Photo: Sun Group)

According to Expedia, search volume for Phu Quoc jumped by 25%. Among the featured islands, Vietnam's "Pearl Island" stands out as the premier destination for "affordable luxury" – offering high-end resort experiences at accessible price points.

From quaint fishing villages to glittering getaway

Condé Nast Traveller Middle East notes that while Phu Quoc was once defined primarily by its humble fishing villages, it has transformed into a far more glittering getaway, now anchored by an array of contemporary seaside resorts.

The publication highlights that guests can unwind at stylish boutique accommodations, spend vibrant days at energetic beach clubs, and effortlessly ease into the island’s serene, laid-back rhythm.

Delivering a taste of genuine luxury without the exorbitant price tag has carved out a decisive competitive edge for Phu Quoc in the global coastal tourism arena.

Notably, the feature prominently showcases Kem Beach – a jewel in the south of the island famed for its crescent-shaped expanse of powdery white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Its spotlight in international media underscores how southern Phu Quoc has become the quintessential visual signature of the island's tourism. Kem Beach is also home to world-class resorts, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, New World Phu Quoc Resort, and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

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The expanding route network of Sun PhuQuoc Airways is poised to link the island directly with key global luxury travel markets. (Photo: Sun Group)

Over the past decade, the rise of large-scale tourism ecosystems, most notably spearheaded by Sun Group in the south, has been instrumental in transforming this once-pristine coastline into a world-class resort and entertainment hub.

Beyond luxury hospitality, southern Phu Quoc offers a seamless chain of immersive experiences. From Kem Beach, travelers can venture to Sunset Town and board the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island. There, they can plunge into the Aquatopia Water Park, brave the rides at Exotica Village, or unwind at the Santo Beach Club featuring dual oceanfront infinity pools.

Back in Sunset Town, the iconic Kiss Bridge stretches dramatically over the sea as a signature sunset viewpoint, while nightly multimedia spectaculars combining music, water, light, and fireworks create an electric atmosphere. By seamlessly uniting luxury relaxation, amusement, fine dining, and live performing arts within a single journey, Phu Quoc has transcended the traditional archetype of a simple beach holiday.

A growing draw for Middle Eastern market

The nod from a Middle Eastern edition carries strategic significance. High-spending travelers from the Gulf region gravitate toward pristine coastlines, secluded resorts, and multi-generational entertainment complexe – preferences that align closely with what Phu Quoc is building.

This milestone is part of a broader trajectory of global acclaim. Phu Quoc has steadily ascended the global rankings of Travel + Leisure, DestinAsian, Condé Nast Traveler, and top travel platforms worldwide. These recurring honors demonstrate that the island’s momentum is no passing trend, but rather the result of strategic investments in infrastructure, high-caliber tourism products, and seamless international connectivity.

Hand in hand with destination development, aviation has emerged as a vital link bringing Phu Quoc closer to the world. Bearing the island’s namesake, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is charting a network centered on Phu Quoc, bolstering connections to major domestic hubs while progressively expanding onto international routes.

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Modern infrastructure and an integrated tourism-entertainment ecosystem underscore the island's readiness to host high-profile global events. (Photo: Sun Group)

More than a carrier, an airline named after Phu Quoc acts as an ambassador in the skies, elevating destination visibility across key source markets. As air routes expand, Pearl Island will unlock direct access to affluent holidaymakers across Asia and the Middle East.

Coupled with ongoing airport expansions, refined transit infrastructure, and preparations for APEC 2027, the growth of Sun PhuQuoc Airways adds a strategic piece to the destination’s broader ecosystem, ensuring a fluid journey from takeoff to stay, leisure, and discovery.

Securing a place in the Top 10 Trending Islands for 2026 by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East is far more than another title. The spotlight on Kem Beach, a 25% surge in searches, and recognition as a benchmark for affordable luxury all signal that Phu Quoc has successfully evolved from a picturesque island into a globally branded resort powerhouse with the products, infrastructure, and connectivity to match./.

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