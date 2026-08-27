☀️ Afternoon briefing on August 27

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on August 27 called for substantive breakthroughs in education and training in the 2026-2027 academic year, with reforms measured by tangible outcomes for learners, teachers, schools and the country’s human resources.



Chairing a national teleconference to review the 2025-2026 academic year and roll out tasks for 2026-2027, PM Hung said the new academic year holds special significance as the first following the 14th National Party Congress and the implementation of major breakthrough policies, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on education and training development. Read full story



- Following Vietnam’s triumph at the ASEAN Championship, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a letter congratulating and praising the national team for their outstanding achievement.



In the letter, the PM expressed his delight at witnessing the Vietnam national men’s football team display courage and composure in the final at My Dinh National Stadium, successfully defending the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 title. He extend my warmest congratulations and deepest pride to the coaching staff and all members of the team. Read full story



- President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man attended a ceremony in Hanoi on August 27 to introduce a book by General Luong Cuong, former Politburo Member and former President on the strength of the Vietnamese nation in national construction and defence.



Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions. Read full story



- The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) is committed to working with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to strengthen the capacity of officials and civil servants across the political system, particularly in protecting vulnerable children, said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hai Binh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Vice President of the HCMA.



Binh made the statement at a reception on August 27 for Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, and Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to expand cooperation in key minerals, energy security, industrial technology and other promising sectors, with the RoK set to support Vietnam in building its first underground oil storage facility.



The agreement was reached at the 15th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee on Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the ninth meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Committee, held in Seoul on August 26. Read full story



- Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cao Huy has reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to working with ASEAN member states to build a resilient, inclusive and integrated regional labour market, with skills recognition identified as a key driver of sustainable employment and workforce competitiveness.



Huy made the remarks at the 29th ASEAN Labour Ministers Meeting (ALMM) held in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 26 under the theme “Advancing ASEAN Human Capital: Skills Certification towards Global Recognition.” Read full story



- Hanoi has allowed Phenikaa-X JSC to conduct controlled testing of a smart autonomous transport system, including autonomous buses, robotaxis, automated cleaning robots and delivery robots, at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and the Hoa Lac campus of Vietnam National University, Hanoi.



Under Decision No. 4554/QD-UBND issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee on August 25, the trial will last 24 months. Vehicles may operate only on designated routes equipped with high-resolution digital maps and monitoring systems. Read full story./.

VNA