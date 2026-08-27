PM congratulates Vietnam’s national football team on ASEAN Cup triumph

Hanoi (VNA) - Following Vietnam’s triumph at the ASEAN Championship, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung sent a letter congratulating and praising the national team for their outstanding achievement.



In the letter, the PM expressed his delight at witnessing the Vietnam national men’s football team display courage and composure in the final at My Dinh National Stadium, successfully defending the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 title. He extend my warmest congratulations and deepest pride to the coaching staff and all members of the team.



“Defending the championship is always a formidable challenge, but you demonstrated unwavering determination, tactical discipline, strong solidarity and an intense desire to give your all for the national colours,” he wrote.



Every determined challenge and every moment of perseverance throughout the tournament, especially in the second leg of the final at My Dinh, brought sporting glory, confidence and happiness to millions of fans across the country and Vietnamese communities overseas.



This victory further affirms Vietnam’s leading position in regional football. It is the result of meticulous preparation, the outstanding leadership of the coaching staff, particularly head coach Kim Sang-sik, and the determination of every player never to give up.



Today’s triumph will continue to serve as a powerful source of inspiration and provide fresh impetus for Vietnamese sports to confidently pursue new heights at the continental and global levels in the future.



“I wish the coaching staff and all members of the team good health and continued passion and enthusiasm. May you continue to train and strive relentlessly to achieve new feats and bring glory to our beloved Fatherland, Vietnam,” the Government leader concluded./.

VNA