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Quang Tri approves 22.4-million-USD landmine clearance project

the project "Landmine and unexploded ordnance clearance in northern Quang Tri, 2026-2030”, funded by the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), is expected to clear more than 38.8 million sq.m of land for community development in accordance with current standards, while removing and destroying cluster munitions and other explosive remnants posing threats to people’s lives and daily activities in communes and wards in northern Quang Tri.

A MAG explosive ordnance disposal team remove a bomb discovered in Phong Nha commune, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
A MAG explosive ordnance disposal team remove a bomb discovered in Phong Nha commune, Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri on August 26 announced that it had approved the project "Landmine and unexploded ordnance clearance in northern Quang Tri, 2026-2030”, funded by the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), with total funding of 22.42 million USD.

Under the project, MAG will provide the funding during 2026-2030 to survey and clear landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in northern Quang Tri, with the aim of improving safety and security for local communities, promoting socio-economic development in UXO-affected areas and contributing to sustainable development goals.

The project is expected to clear more than 38.8 million sq.m of land for community development in accordance with current standards, while removing and destroying cluster munitions and other explosive remnants posing threats to people’s lives and daily activities in communes and wards in northern Quang Tri.

It will also raise public awareness and knowledge of explosive hazards and strengthen coordination and cooperation in humanitarian action, peace, stability, development and environmental protection.

The project will produce around 15,000 mine-risk education materials, including drawing books, flip charts, stickers, pens, rulers, pencil cases and other communication materials for activities aimed at preventing accidents involving landmines and UXO.

MAG, a UK-based non-governmental organisation, has operated in the former Quang Binh province (now part of Quang Tri province), since 2003, providing mine-risk education and clearing landmines and UXO in contaminated areas.

Its professional and effective operations have earned recognition from local residents and authorities, helping reduce the risk of mine-related accidents, clear land for agricultural production and infrastructure development, and contribute to the province’s socio-economic development.

During the 2021-2025 period alone, MAG implemented a 16.2-million-USD project in Quang Binh./.

VNA
#Mines Advisory Group (MAG) #Quang Tri #unexploded ordnance clearance #UXO #UXO-affected areas Quang Tri
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