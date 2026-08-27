Vietnam Airlines named best livery, among top preferred airlines in Central, Southeast Asia

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has been named the airline with the Best Livery and ranked second among the Preferred Airlines in Central and Southeast Asia at the Flyer’s Choice Awards 2026, reflecting strong passenger recognition of its brand and service quality.

The Flyer’s Choice Awards honour airlines delivering outstanding passenger experiences across various categories, based entirely on passenger evaluations and feedback. The results therefore directly reflect customers’ trust and preferences.

The airline’s signature Golden Lotus on a blue background was first introduced in 2002 on its Boeing 777 aircraft and has since become a distinctive part of its brand identity. In 2015, Vietnam Airlines refreshed the livery with a brighter, more modern colour palette while retaining the Golden Lotus, a symbol closely associated with the national flag carrier. The design has been used to date.

The recognition as the most preferred airline in Central and Southeast Asia reflects passengers’ strong affinity for and trust in the brand in one of the world’s most dynamic and highly competitive aviation markets.

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With an extensive network and high flight frequency across Southeast Asia, the carrier has continued to strengthen its regional presence and passenger connections. Southeast Asia currently accounts for 30% of Vietnam Airlines’ international passenger traffic, while flights between Vietnam and countries in the region are over 180 services per week.

Dang Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the two awards are meaningful recognition of the carrier’s efforts to build its brand and improve service quality.

The two honours add to a series of international recognitions received by Vietnam Airlines in 2026. AirlineRatings named it among the Top 25 Safest Full-Service Airlines for 2026 and Top 25 Best Full-Service Airlines worldwide, while Cirium ranked it among the Top 10 Most On-Time Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.

Brand Finance also placed Vietnam Airlines among the Top 10 strongest brands in Vietnam and the Top 50 most valuable airline brands worldwide. The carrier additionally received the Labour Order, third class, and a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister, and was recognised by Viet Research among the Top 100 ESG Enterprises in Vietnam and Top 10 ESG Enterprises in the logistics sector./.

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