Hanoi allows 24-month trial of autonomous vehicles at Hoa Lac

​Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has allowed Phenikaa-X JSC to conduct controlled testing of a smart autonomous transport system, including autonomous buses, robotaxis, automated cleaning robots and delivery robots, at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and the Hoa Lac campus of Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Under Decision No. 4554/QD-UBND issued by the Hanoi People’s Committee on August 25, the trial will last 24 months. Vehicles may operate only on designated routes equipped with high-resolution digital maps and monitoring systems.

The project aims to assess the safety, reliability and readiness of autonomous vehicles under real traffic conditions, as well as the effectiveness of autonomous public transport and compatibility with existing systems. Its results will contribute to developing technical standards, operating procedures and management models suited to Hanoi’s traffic conditions.

The system integrates LiDAR, cameras, HD 2D and 3D digital maps, high-precision GPS and artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning and deep learning. Operations will be conducted in for specific groups of vehicles and routes under defined conditions an din designated phases.

At Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, robotaxis and delivery robots will be tested for on-demand passenger transport and deliveries along a route of about 11.5km.

At the Hoa Lac campus, autonomous buses are expected to transport students between dormitories, lecture halls, military training facilities and bus connections. Cleaning and delivery robots will also be tested along a route of about 2.8km.

Testing will take place from 9am to 4:30pm daily, including weekends and holidays where necessary. Speeds will be determined for each route and are expected not to exceed 40km per hour. Vehicles must not operate during heavy rain, thunderstorms, flooding, strong winds, dense fog, natural disasters or infrastructure incidents affecting traffic safety.

Autonomous buses and robotaxis must have onboard safety supervisors capable of taking manual control in emergencies or when safe operating limits are exceeded. Supervisors must hold appropriate driving licences and receive relevant training. Cleaning and delivery robots must also have personnel supervising them on site.

Each trial run is limited to eight passengers on an autonomous bus and four on a robotaxi, excluding safety supervisors. Commercial transport services and fees are prohibited during the trial.

The city will temporarily waive certain requirements on registration, licence plates, inspection and operating permits within the trial area, subject to alternative safety measures.

The Hanoi Management Board of Hi-Tech Parks and Industrial Parks will oversee the trials, while the Department of Science and Technology will evaluate the results and advise the municipal administration on post-trial policies./.

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