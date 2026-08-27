Politics

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra welcomes US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks

Tra suggested the diplomat encourage relevant US agencies to soon conclude negotiations and sign the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on a fair and balanced basis, creating a stable and long-term framework for economic cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) and US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (R) and US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has reaffirmed that Vietnam always considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wants to further drive the bilateral relationship forward in a more effective and substantive manner.

At a reception in Hanoi on August 27 for new US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, Tra thanked the guest for attending the “Sao sang dan duong” (Guiding Stars) event marking the 79th anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day, and visiting the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel.

To sustain momentum of the bilateral ties, she asked the Ambassador to continue serving as a trusted bridge and actively boost diplomatic activities and delegation exchanges, particularly high-level visits.

She suggested the diplomat encourage relevant US agencies to soon conclude negotiations and sign the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on a fair and balanced basis, creating a stable and long-term framework for economic cooperation.

Regarding war aftermath issues, Tra said remediation remains one of the most important pillars to build and consolidate trust between the two countries. She spoke highly of cooperation from the US Government and people in dioxin remediation, bomb and mine clearance, support for those with disabilities, and the “500-day-and-night campaign”.

The Deputy PM said locating, collecting and identifying fallen soldiers’ remains is a major and consistent policy priority, a political task and a sacred responsibility to families. Vietnam still has about 175,000 cases with remains unfound and nearly 300,000 with identities unverified, she said, noting the campaign is being carried out throughout the political system.

The host lauded the US's support through the US-led Vietnam War Accounting Initiative, the Vietnam Centre and Archive at Texas Tech University, and joint work between the International Commission on Missing Persons and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology to improve forensic identification capacity.

She proposed Wicks continue working with US government and congressional agencies to provide more archival information, artifacts and new technologies to help Vietnam accelerate the campaign.

Wicks, in reply, said she is honoured to have been entrusted by the US President with the responsibility of serving in Vietnam at a time when the bilateral ties are at their best stage in history.

Expressing her strong agreement with the host’s orientations, she pledged to make every effort to serve as a bridge and work closely with the two nations’ agencies to thoroughly prepare for upcoming high-level visits.

The Ambassador affirmed the importance of concluding negotiations on the ART at an early date, saying that she would actively work with relevant agencies in Washington D.C. to address outstanding issues and facilitate trade flows and hi-tech investment commensurate with the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Impressed by the ceremony marking Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day and visit to Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, she reaffirmed the US Government’s strong and long-term commitment to working with Vietnam to tackle the war aftermath.

The US Embassy in Hanoi will continue working closely with the National Steering Committee 515 in the search for, recovery and identification of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains, Wicks said.

The diplomat expressed her sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Government for its close cooperation in the search for US servicemen missing in action (MIA), describing it as a model and symbol of reconciliation between the two nations./.

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