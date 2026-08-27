Politics

Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen comprehensive cooperation for 2026-2030

Under the signed MoU, both sides agreed to expand their cooperation to include new areas such as agricultural product traceability, enforcing international deforestation regulations, working together to fight online scams, and enhancing collaboration in developing border regions alongside socio-economic growth and better living standards.

Dak Lak and Mondulkiri sign an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 on August 26. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak and Mondulkiri sign an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – Authorities of Vietnam’s Dak Lak province and Mondulkiri province of Cambodia on August 26 reviewed their cooperation during 2024-2025 and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2026-2030 at a conference in Dak Lak.

Co-chaired by Chairman of the Dak Lak provincial People's Committee Do Huu Huy and Governor of Mondulkiri Kong Mimny, the event saw the participation of representatives of departments, armed forces, and localities from both provinces.

Under the signed MoU, both sides agreed to expand their cooperation to include new areas such as agricultural product traceability, enforcing international deforestation regulations, working together to fight online scams, and enhancing collaboration in developing border regions alongside socio-economic growth and better living standards.

Huy suggested the two sides maintain exchanges between their leaders and specialised agencies, promptly share information and coordinate to address emerging issues, while promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly business connectivity, trade promotion, agricultural linkages and agro-processing.

He also urged stronger coordination in border management and protection, development of border areas, and efforts to improve the effectiveness of the Dak Rue – Chi Miet international border gate pair.

Since 2024, Dak Lak and Mondulkiri have maintained cooperation in external relations, politics, culture and festivals, while promoting economic and trade ties. In 2024, Dak Lak businesses participated in a trade fair in Mondulkiri held on the occasion of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival. In June 2026, the two provinces organised a forum to promote economic and trade cooperation between businesses, providing a platform to introduce their potential and products and seek business opportunities.

The Dak Lak Mondulkiri (Dakmoruco) Rubber Development Company’s project in Pech Chenda district, Mondulkiri, involving rubber cultivation, care, tapping and latex processing, has remained stable, with nearly 1,700 hectares currently under exploitation. The two sides have closely coordinated in defence, security, border management and border demarcation. Their border forces have regularly exchanged information and coordinated to manage the border area, combat crime, and promptly address emerging issues, contributing to a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.

They have also cooperated in repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wartime in Cambodia. During the 2023-2025 dry seasons, 50 sets of remains were recovered and repatriated./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Chol Chnam Thmay #Dak Lak province #Mondulkiri #Cambodia Dak Lak Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga speaks at the working session with the Cambodian delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation in journalism

A delegation of Cambodian journalists is visiting Vietnam to exchange experiences in digital transformation in journalism and explore ways to boost cooperation in external information and promote the images of Vietnam.

Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

The conference adopted a joint action plan for 2026-2028 aimed at realising the “One Journey, Three Destinations” initiative, sharpening competitiveness and developing cross-border tourism products.

See more

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (fourth from right) and representatives of the Vietnamese community and Yangon University of Foreign Languages (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Foreign Affairs presents books, meets with Vietnamese businesses in Myanmar

Vietnam remains among Myanmar’s important foreign investors, with major projects including Mytel in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, HAGL Myanmar Center/THACO, a complex of real estate, hotel, office and commercial facilities in Yangon, and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), alongside enterprises in manufacturing, agriculture and animal feed.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hai Binh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (right) and Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam at their meeting on August 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UN step up research, policy advice on children's rights

To elevate their partnership, the HCMA and UNICEF agreed on strategic cooperation orientations for 2026–2031, under which they will step up research and policy advice on children's rights amid new development conditions, focusing on practical issues such as the impacts of new growth models, urbanisation, migration and climate change on children and families.

Vice President of the National Assembly Do Van Chien speaks at the 5th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers discuss removing bottlenecks in industry, trade, consumer protection

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai said the six-article draft focuses on reviewing and revising provisions concerning decentralisation, delegation of authority and the division of responsibilities in the industrial and commercial sectors, while addressing bottlenecks that have emerged during implementation.

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions. (Photo: VNA)

Former President’s book on Vietnam’s national strength introduced in Hanoi

Titled "The Strength of the Vietnamese Nation in the Cause of National Construction and Defence", the more than 400-page book by former President Luong Cuong features 51 selected articles and speeches from among hundreds of works by General Cuong during his time in key Party and State leadership positions.

Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) is celebrated in Sydney on August 26, spotlighting the country’s transformation after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) and the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s 81st National Day celebrated in Australia, highlighting Doi moi achievements ​

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Consul General to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia Nguyen Thanh Tung recalled Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national defence and development, stressing that after 40 years of Doi moi, the country has emerged as a peaceful and dynamic nation. He attributed these achievements partly to friendship and cooperation with the international community, with Australia being an important partner and friend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (left) and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Myanmar seek breakthroughs in economic cooperation

Determined to give a strong boost to economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two sides agreed to convene the 11th meeting of the Joint Trade Sub-Committee soon to promptly address difficulties, discuss cooperation measures and work towards their target of increasing bilateral trade to 1 billion USD.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man hosts a reception for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26. (Photo: VNA)

NA President greets Mongolian Ambassador

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Hulan on her appointment, expressing his belief that her extensive diplomatic experience and understanding of the region and Vietnam will enable the diplomat to successfully fulfil her tenure and become an important bridge in bilateral relations.

PM Le Minh Hung chairs the Government's second August law-building session on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister requests quality, timely completion of draft laws

Chairing the Government's second August law-building session on August 26, the PM asked ministers and heads of sectors to directly oversee the thorough incorporation of Government members’ opinions, appraisal from the Ministry of Justice and the meeting’s conclusions into the draft laws.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges shift to comprehensive personnel governance

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said the new resolution of the 14th Party Central Committee must retain principles that remain valid while addressing new issues arising from practice.

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (right) and Vice President of National Assembly of Côte d'Ivoire at the working session in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, Côte d'Ivoire forge parliamentary cooperation

Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh proposed that the two sides continue strengthening exchanges of delegations at various levels, particularly between specialised committees; coordinate and support each other at multilateral inter-parliamentary forums in which both participate; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two National Assemblies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at their meeting in Hanoi on August 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India seek to deepen Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and India have many similarities in their visions and development aspirations. Vietnam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. The upgrading of bilateral ties to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, support and develop together.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

The Task Force of An Giang province and the Task Force of Kep province sign a cooperation agreement on the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia during the wartime (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang, Cambodian province step up joint search, repatriation of Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains

At the signing ceremony on August 26 in Kep province, the two sides reviewed the results of their joint work in carrying out the mission in recent years and agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for K92 Team under the An Giang Military Command to conduct surveys, gather information, search for, collect and repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers in Kep during the 2026-2027 dry season.