Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen comprehensive cooperation for 2026-2030

Dak Lak (VNA) – Authorities of Vietnam’s Dak Lak province and Mondulkiri province of Cambodia on August 26 reviewed their cooperation during 2024-2025 and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2026-2030 at a conference in Dak Lak.



Co-chaired by Chairman of the Dak Lak provincial People's Committee Do Huu Huy and Governor of Mondulkiri Kong Mimny, the event saw the participation of representatives of departments, armed forces, and localities from both provinces.



Under the signed MoU, both sides agreed to expand their cooperation to include new areas such as agricultural product traceability, enforcing international deforestation regulations, working together to fight online scams, and enhancing collaboration in developing border regions alongside socio-economic growth and better living standards.



Huy suggested the two sides maintain exchanges between their leaders and specialised agencies, promptly share information and coordinate to address emerging issues, while promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation, particularly business connectivity, trade promotion, agricultural linkages and agro-processing.



He also urged stronger coordination in border management and protection, development of border areas, and efforts to improve the effectiveness of the Dak Rue – Chi Miet international border gate pair.



Since 2024, Dak Lak and Mondulkiri have maintained cooperation in external relations, politics, culture and festivals, while promoting economic and trade ties. In 2024, Dak Lak businesses participated in a trade fair in Mondulkiri held on the occasion of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival. In June 2026, the two provinces organised a forum to promote economic and trade cooperation between businesses, providing a platform to introduce their potential and products and seek business opportunities.



The Dak Lak Mondulkiri (Dakmoruco) Rubber Development Company’s project in Pech Chenda district, Mondulkiri, involving rubber cultivation, care, tapping and latex processing, has remained stable, with nearly 1,700 hectares currently under exploitation. The two sides have closely coordinated in defence, security, border management and border demarcation. Their border forces have regularly exchanged information and coordinated to manage the border area, combat crime, and promptly address emerging issues, contributing to a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.



They have also cooperated in repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died during wartime in Cambodia. During the 2023-2025 dry seasons, 50 sets of remains were recovered and repatriated./.

VNA