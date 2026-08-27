Society

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen cooperation in journalism

A delegation of Cambodian journalists is visiting Vietnam to exchange experiences in digital transformation in journalism and explore ways to boost cooperation in external information and promote the images of Vietnam.

Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga speaks at the working session with the Cambodian delegation. (Photo: VNA)
Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga speaks at the working session with the Cambodian delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of Cambodian journalists is visiting Vietnam to exchange experiences in digital transformation in journalism and explore ways to boost cooperation in external information and promote the images of Vietnam.

The delegation, led by Chrim Chheng Lim, Deputy Secretary-General of the Cambodian Ministry of Information, is in Vietnam from August 23-28 under the 2026-2030 cooperation plan between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Cambodian Ministry of Information.

During the visit, the delegation held working sessions with several Vietnamese press agencies to learn about digital transformation, improve professional capacity and share experience in promoting national images.

On August 24, the delegation visited and worked with Tin tuc and Dan toc (News and Ethnic Affairs) Newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Editor-in-Chief Ninh Hong Nga introduced the newspaper’s development, organisational structure and information activities, while sharing experience in maintaining print media, digital transformation and the use of technology in journalism.

Chrim Chheng Lim said the visit offered useful lessons for revitalising print newspaper in Cambodia and training journalists to work across multiple platforms.

Later the same day, the delegation visited and worked with Vietnam Television (VTV).

VTV Deputy General Director Le Quyen highlighted long-standing cooperation between Vietnamese and Cambodian media organisations, including programme exchanges and personnel training, as well as VTV’s support in personnel, technology and equipment for broadcasting the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

The two parties discussed digital television, over-the-top (OTT) services, artificial intelligence (AI), data usage, and creating content for various platforms. VTV had also launched Vietnam Today, its English-language international TV channel, now accessible in Cambodia through Metfone’s TV360 platform.

On August 26, the delegation visited Quang Ninh Newspaper, Radio and Television. The delegation learned about the province’s experience in managing the press and media, particularly after Quang Ninh and other localities began operating the two-tier local administration model one year ago.

Nguyen Thi Thien, Deputy Director of Quang Ninh Newspaper, Radio and Television, briefed the delegation on its development and major information and communications activities.

Chrim Chheng Lim expressed his hope that the two sides would expand cooperation in external information, the promotion of their countries, cultures and people, and digital transformation in journalism.

On this occasion, the delegation also visited the Voice of Vietnam and made a tour of Hanoi./.

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