ADB to provide 2.3 trillion VND for Khanh Hoa’s wastewater infrastructure

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to provide about 2.3 trillion VND (88.2 million USD) in official development assistance (ODA) to the central province of Khanh Hoa for a project to improve wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure.



The information was announced at a working session between representatives of the ADB and the Khanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee on August 27.



The project will be implemented in Tay Nha Trang, Cam Ranh and Ninh Chu wards, along with Ninh Phuoc and Ninh Son communes. Upon completion, it is expected to help improve environmental sanitation, protect groundwater, surface water and the marine environment, and safeguard public health.



By 2030, the planned wastewater treatment capacity will reach 12,000 cu.m. per day in Tay Nha Trang ward, 7,500 cu.m. per day in Cam Ranh ward, 2,000 cu.m. per day in Ninh Son commune, and 5,000 cu.m. per day each in Ninh Chu ward and Ninh Phuoc commune.



The ADB affirmed their readiness to work with Khanh Hoa throughout the project preparation and implementation process. It called on the province to designate a focal agency to facilitate coordination.



In addition to financial support, the ADB is prepared to assist the province in operating and managing the facilities after completion, particularly in technology application, management digitalisation and system operations.



The bank also proposed that the province carefully prepare the financial mechanism and site clearance. It will coordinate with local authorities to conduct field surveys in the planned project areas and organise training on the new policy framework.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoa Nam said Khanh Hoa will continue to finalise the investment proposal and loan-related documents and work closely with the ADB to ensure the necessary conditions for project implementation.



The project has an estimated total investment of 2.972 trillion VND, including 2.3 trillion VND in ODA and 672 billion VND in counterpart funding. The provincial People’s Committee will be the project owner and on-lending borrower, while the provincial Development Project Management Board will prepare and implement the project, with ADB serving as the financier./.

VNA