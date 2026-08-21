Environment

Quang Tri releases 13 rare and endangered wild animals back into the wild

The wildlife rescue, conservation and development centre under the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Tri has coordinated with relevant units in the release of 13 wild animals back into their natural habitat.

A Sunda pangolin returns to its natural habitat. (Photo: phongnhakebang.vn)
A Sunda pangolin returns to its natural habitat. (Photo: phongnhakebang.vn)

Quang Tri, August 20 (VNA) – The wildlife rescue, conservation and development centre under the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in the central province of Quang Tri on August 20 announced that it had coordinated with relevant units in the release of 13 wild animals back into their natural habitat.

The animals comprised five stump-tailed macaques (Macaca arctoides), one Keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), two pygmy slow lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), two clouded monitor lizards (Varanus nebulosus) and three Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica). All are classified as rare and endangered species under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's Circular No. 85/2025/TT-BNNMT.

According to the centre, before being released, the animals underwent a period of care, treatment, health rehabilitation and restoration of their wild instincts. Only those deemed sufficiently healthy and capable of adapting to the wild were selected for release.

They were then transported to suitable areas within the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Release sites were selected based on the ecological characteristics of each species, ensuring favourable conditions for the animals to find food and shelter and adapt to their natural surroundings.

The release of rescued animals is the final stage in the rescue, care and rehabilitation process, marking their return to their natural habitats. It also contributes to replenishing wild animal populations, conserving biodiversity and safeguarding the natural values of the park./.

VNA
#rare and endangered wild animals #Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Quang Tri
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