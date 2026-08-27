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Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Party General Secretary and President To Lam endorsed Qualcomm's plan to position Vietnam as a key Asian hub and significant global R&D centre, which aligns with the two countries' science, technology and innovation cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon in Hanoi on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

During a reception in Hanoi on August 27 for President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its ties with the US, expressing satisfaction at the stable, positive and increasingly substantive progress, particularly since the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

According to him, Vietnam is pivoting toward a self-reliant, innovation-driven, sustainable and globally integrated growth model, with science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) designated as key drivers. The country is prioritising investment that brings technology transfer and upgrades workforce quality.

Welcoming Amon’s return, he lauded Qualcomm's two-decade expansion in Vietnam, including research and development (R&D), support for innovation, and technology ecosystem. He cited its Hanoi R&D centre and partnerships with Viettel and VinSmart.

The host leader endorsed Qualcomm's plan to position Vietnam as a key Asian hub and significant global R&D centre, which aligns with the two countries' science, technology and innovation cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

He urged Qualcomm to continue expanding long-term investment in the fields it is strong at such as AI, semiconductors, robotics, 5G/6G, data centres and next-generation connectivity. He also called for increased technology transfer, further sharing of governance experience, expanded collaboration with Vietnamese enterprises, universities and research institutes, and support to help local firms sharpen technological capabilities and integrate more deeply into global technology supply chains.

Amon, in reply, said his visit takes place as Qualcomm is pushing the strategy for developing new technologies, especially AI, semiconductors and connected computing, while expanding R&D activities in Vietnam.

He praised Vietnam's vision, determination and strong policies to advance science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and semiconductors, noting that the country's development gains underscore its growing appeal to the global business community and position it as an emerging high-tech manufacturing, research, innovation and digital economy hub of growing importance in the region.

Qualcomm considers Vietnam an increasingly important market and technology hub in Asia and is working toward making it the company’s third-largest AI R&D centre globally. With more than 100 billion USD invested in R&D worldwide, Qualcomm seeks to leverage its core technological capabilities, research network and international partner ecosystem to expand cooperation in Vietnam in AI, semiconductors, 5G/6G, connected computing and next-generation technology infrastructure, Amon said.

The guest expressed Qualcomm’s desire to broaden its investment and long-term presence in Vietnam, enhance coordination with Vietnamese agencies, enterprises, research institutes and universities in research, quality workforce training, technology transfer and the development of next-generation technologies, while contributing to the country’s semiconductor, AI and innovation ecosystems in the years ahead./.​

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Cristiano Amon #To Lam #Qualcomm #science – technology #innovation #digital transformation #artificial intelligence #semiconductors United States Vietnam
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