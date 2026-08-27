Prime Minister congratulates outgoing French Ambassador on successful term

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung congratulated French Ambassador Olivier Brochet on successfully completing his term of office in Vietnam during a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on August 27.

PM Hung credited Brochet with pushing the bilateral relations “deeper, more substantive and effective”, notably the upgrade of the ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 and preparations for visits and exchanges of delegations at all levels.

Affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to its ties with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and its first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in the European Union (EU), he expressed delight at the positive development of bilateral relations, with increasingly strong political trust and economic, trade and investment links. In particular, science-technology and innovation have emerged as a new pillar of collaboration.

Building on the current sound relations, PM Hung suggested both sides further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and asked Brochet, in his new position, to continue contributing to the enhancement of bilateral ties, particularly in high-potential areas, such as science-technology, innovation and quality workforce training, while further upholding traditional cooperation in healthcare, education - training, culture, and heritage preservation.

The PM expressed his belief that the diplomat will remain a bridge of friendship between the two countries, contributing to making the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly strong, substantive and sustainable.

Brochet, in reply, said he is moved by the support extended by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies and localities to him personally and to the French Embassy during his tenure. The Ambassador said he is proud to have contributed to the important, historic development of bilateral ties.

France always attaches importance to Vietnam’s increasingly prominent role and position in the region and the world, he said, wishing to continue contributing to the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership via practical schemes and projects, particularly in the fields of economy, infrastructure, aerospace, nuclear energy, education - training, and culture.

Sharing his impressions of Vietnam and its people, the diplomat vowed that regardless of his future position, he will continue to make positive contributions to friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their people./.

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