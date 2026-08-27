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Vietnam welcomes US tech companies' long-term operations: Top leader

Vietnam welcomes and will continue to make it easier for leading global technology corporations, including those from the US, to invest and build long-term partnerships in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

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Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties

Key Vietnamese leader’s Singapore visit further deepens ties

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu’s official visit to Singapore and co-charing of the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue from August 24-25 was a great success, achieving the set targets with concrete outcomes, according to Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi

Top leader receives FIFA President in Hanoi

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for closer cooperation with FIFA in developing football infrastructure, human resources and international competitions during a reception for FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Hanoi on August 26.

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost tourism collaboration

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Tourism Ministers’ Conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26, establishing a ministerial-level tourism cooperation mechanism among the three countries.

Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam

Argentina promotes trade, investment ties with Vietnam

On August 25, in Buenos Aires, the Argentina-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, in coordination with the Argentina-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, held a seminar entitled “Strengthening trade and investment”. The event brought together a large number of parliamentarians and businesses from both countries to discuss opportunities and solutions for expanding bilateral economic ties.

Vietnam, Singapore turning strategic dialogue into action

Vietnam, Singapore turning strategic dialogue into action

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency reporters in Singapore, Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy described the recent visit by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu as a historic event.

New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area

New school brings fresh hopes to children in border area

Only days remain before students in Hue city begin the new school year. In mountainous A Luoi, a race against time is under way at the construction site of a combined primary and lower secondary ethnic boarding school, with workers rushing to complete the final works and ensure the facility is ready to welcome students in September.

PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

PM calls for stronger SMEs to fuel growth of larger enterprises

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their capabilities, expand their scale and become a solid foundation and a steady pipeline for medium-sized and large businesses, contributing to the country’s growth targets.

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Vietnam, Singapore pursue resilient shared future

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Assistant Secretary-General of Singapore’s People’s Action Party, Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing co-chaired the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue on August 25.

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam expects closer cooperation with Singapore for peace, development: leader

Vietnam wishes to continue working closely with Singapore to overcome shared challenges and create sustainable values that benefit the two peoples and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu said on August 24.

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Chairman of the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Minister for Education of Singapore Desmond Lee on August 24 in the island-city state.

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates

These days, agricultural trade activities, particularly durians, have been brisk at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son. To ensure smooth customs clearance, local authorities are supporting businesses while maintaining strict controls over product quality, origin and quarantine requirements.