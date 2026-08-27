Vietnam remains responsible player in shaping open regional security architecture: official

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang has stressed that Vietnam will remain an active and responsible member working with ASEAN and partners to promote substantive cooperation, helping shape an open and inclusive regional security architecture grounded in international law.



He made the remark while addressing the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+), held virtually on August 27.



The event was chaired by Ignacio B. Madriaga, Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning of the Philippine Department of National Defence. It brought together representatives from ASEAN member states, dialogue partners (Russia, China, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and India), and the ASEAN Secretariat.



Expressing appreciation for the full attendance, Madriaga noted this reflected strong support for the Philippines in its role as ASEAN Chair 2026.



He underscored that since its inception in 2010, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) has achieved significant results in promoting practical defence cooperation, particularly through its experts’ working groups (EWGs).



During the meeting, participants listened to reports on the results of the ADSOM+ Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) meeting, updates on the implementation of the ADMM+ EWGs’ work plan for the 2024–2027 cycle, and a briefing from the ASEAN Secretariat on recent regional developments.



They also considered a draft ADMM+ thematic joint statement on youth, peace, and security, offered input on preparations for the 13th ADMM+, and exchanged views on regional and global security matters.



The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus is held virtually on August 27. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Affirming that ASEAN-led mechanisms continue to demonstrate value in fostering dialogue, building trust, and strengthening regional connectivity, Thang noted that ADMM+ has consistently served as an open and inclusive cooperation mechanism allowing nations with legitimate interests to contribute to peace, stability, and development.



Highlighting the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together" for the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship, he noted that it conveys a sense of collective responsibility for the region’s destiny, reaffirming Vietnam’s wish to make practical contributions alongside other nations.



Proposing three key focal areas, the deputy minister called for jointly consolidating strategic trust, bolstering solidarity, and promoting ASEAN centrality.



He suggested enhancing adaptability to emerging security challenges by boosting cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, and the defence industry, as well as advancing knowledge sharing, high-quality manpower training and high-tech research and mastery.



Thang also asked ASEAN and partner countries to stay committed to joint action and shared responsibility for regional peace and stability, and continue to leverage the core role of ADMM, ADMM+, and ADMM+ EWGs in capacity building, experience sharing and action coordination.



The official reaffirmed Vietnam’s steadfast foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, alongside its "Four No's" defence policy that aims at peace and self-defence.



Addressing maritime security, Thang said Vietnam hopes countries will pay due attention to ASEAN’s stance of resolving all disputes through peaceful means aligned with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea; and early finalise an effective and efficient code of conduct that is in line with international law.



On this occasion, he announced that the third Vietnam International Defence Expo is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December 2026. He expressed gratitude for past international support and welcomed high-level defence delegations, including officials and enterprises, to the upcoming event./.