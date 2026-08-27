Politics

Top leader requests overhaul of Party building to meet new-era goals

On the draft new resolution, the top leader said the goal is to create a new step forward in the Party’s leadership and governing capacity, combat strength and self-renewal ability.

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Commission for Organisation and relevant agencies on August 27. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Commission for Organisation and relevant agencies on August 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a working session in Hanoi on August 27 with its Commission for Organisation and relevant agencies to review progress on Conclusion 21-KL/TW, issued on October 25, 2021 by the 13th CPV Central Committee to strengthen Party building and rectification and build a clean, strong and comprehensive political system capable of meeting new-era development requirements.

In his closing remarks, General Secretary and President Lam backed the review report but said discussions must pinpoint results, shortcomings and causes; identify ways to prevent and strictly handle cadres and members showing political, ethical or lifestyle degradation, including “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”; and set new requirements for the 14th term.

Looking at five years of carrying out the conclusion and 15 years of Party building and rectification, he said the achievements are highly important and carry long-term significance.

According to the leader, a proper assessment of achievements must go with an honest examination of shortcomings, and that Party building and rectification is a regular task of every Party committee, organisation, official and member, starting with leaders.

“Building” and “fighting” must proceed together, with prevention, self-inspection and early correction as the foundation. Authority must be tied to responsibility, inspections must lead to corrective action, and handling cases must close loopholes. Leadership quality, development effectiveness and public trust are the most important measures.

On the draft new resolution, he said the goal is to create a new step forward in the Party’s leadership and governing capacity, combat strength and self-renewal ability.

The resolution’s scope must be strictly defined as a foundational document on Party building and the political system, without duplicating specialised content on personnel, leadership methods, inspection or anti-corruption. It must align with other draft resolutions to be submitted to the CPV Central Committee, with clear responsibilities and coordination to avoid overlap or gaps.

The resolution’s viewpoints should be concise and reflect the balance between steadfastness and innovation. Goals for 2030 with a vision to 2045 should target substantive improvements in self-correction capacity, policymaking quality, operational effectiveness, personnel quality and relations with the people.

On breakthroughs, he asked for a rearrangement to avoid creating a parallel system alongside the three breakthroughs in Party building identified by the 14th National Party Congress. The focus should shift from adding breakthroughs to establishing mechanisms to concretise the congress’s breakthroughs.

He said the action plan must be prepared alongside the resolution, with clear focal points, authority, resources, deadlines, outcomes and verification methods for each task./.

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