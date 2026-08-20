Politics

Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must serve as model of Party building: Top leader

The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics must become a place where new issues are detected early, difficult problems are studied thoroughly, practical experience is elevated into theory, and theory is translated into action so that every cadre graduating from the academy is firmer in political mettle, clearer in theoretical thinking, more responsible and more effective in serving the Party, the country and the people, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics' key leaders on August 20. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics' key leaders on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 20 called on the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) to become a model of Party building, discipline, academic integrity, public resource use, and accountability.

Speaking at a working session with the academy’s key leaders in Hanoi, General Secretary and President Lam praised the academy, the Central Council for Theoretical Studies, the academy’s affiliated institutes and the nationwide system of politics schools for their important contributions to Party building and the country’s development over the past time. He stressed that the academy must accurately assess its achievements and shortcomings, and clearly define its position, mission and development requirements in the new period.

According to the top leader, the academy must fully and effectively perform its assigned functions, commensurate with its role as the Party Central Committee’s school for Party building and a national centre for training leaders and managers, as well as conducting research into political theory, leadership science, administrative management, State management and public governance.

Each field must produce valuable theoretical and practical outputs that directly serve Party and political system building and personnel development, General Secretary and President Lam said, urging the HCMA to substantially enhance its capacity for research, forecasting and strategic policy advice, proactively review major issues, identify emerging trends and detect at an early stage unprecedented challenges and changes affecting the country, thereby providing timely and reliable scientific, theoretical and practical foundations for the formulation and improvement of Party guidelines and State policies and laws.

The academy must also contribute to developing a contingent of officials with firm political mettle, theoretical and strategic thinking, and strong leadership, management and implementation capabilities. Such officials must be capable of translating Party guidelines into concrete results, safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation and proactively fighting and rejecting wrong and hostile allegations.

The Party and State leader called for comprehensive reform of the academy’s operating methods to deliver clear improvements in quality and effectiveness. He emphasised the need to elevate theoretical research, practical reviews, strategic advice and the protection of the Party’s ideological foundation.

He asked the academy to organise scientific reviews of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, 40 years of implementing the 1991 Political Platform, and a special programme for 2026-2030.

In addition, training and retraining must shift from simply knowing theory to understanding correctly, applying creatively and acting responsibly. Theory should serve as the foundation, political mettle as the core, implementation capacity as the direct requirement, ethics and integrity as the standard, and the interests of the people as the ultimate measure.

He highlighted the need for breakthroughs in data, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and implementation governance. Digital transformation, he said, must redesign governance, research and learning on an integrated data architecture, with data being accurate, complete, clean, up-to-date, traceable, properly managed and protected.

The top leader stressed that investing in the academy means investing in the Party’s fundamental work, its thinking and governing capacities, and the quality of its cadres. The academy must become a place where new issues are detected early, difficult problems are studied thoroughly, practical experience is elevated into theory, and theory is translated into action so that every cadre graduating from the academy is firmer in political mettle, clearer in theoretical thinking, more responsible and more effective in serving the Party, the country and the people, he added./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics
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