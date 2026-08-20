Quang Ninh pledges to facilitate Mexican investment

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh province stands ready to facilitate investment and project implementation by Mexican businesses and investors, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Vu Quyet Tien said at a meeting with a high-ranking delegation of Mexico’s Labour Party (PT) on August 20.



The delegation, led by Senator, PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, is paying a working visit to the northern coastal province.



Briefing the delegation on the province’s socio-economic development, Tien said Quang Ninh is gradually affirming its role as an important growth pole in northern Vietnam, and pursuing modern, green and sustainable development. It has a well-connected transport infrastructure system linking expressways, seaports, aviation and logistics, while boasting significant potential in tourism, the marine economy, industry and services. It is also home to two UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites: Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago, a natural heritage site shared by Quang Ninh and Hai Phong city, and the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, a cultural heritage site spanning Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Bac Ninh.



The Party Central Committee has recently approved in principle the establishment of Quang Ninh as a centrally-run city, marking an important milestone and opening up new development space and momentum for the locality.



Quang Ninh hopes to further strengthen cooperation with Mexican localities, organisations and businesses, particularly by attracting investment in tourism, processing and manufacturing, science and technology, education and training, and healthcare, he added.



For his part, Gutiérrez expressed his strong impression of Quang Ninh’s development, noting that the province’s achievements reflect innovative thinking and dynamic approaches to socio-economic development.



The PT leader said he will work to promote connections and introduce opportunities for cooperation and exchanges among organisations, localities and businesses, helping translate the friendship between Quang Ninh and Mexican partners into practical and effective cooperation.



The PT delegation is scheduled to visit Ha Long Bay on August 21./.

















VNA