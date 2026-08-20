NA President attends political-artistic programme celebrating national milestones

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s glorious milestones were brought to life through a special political-artistic programme held on the evening of August 20, attended by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga.



The Hanoi event, organised by Dai bieu nhan dan (The People’s Deputies) Newspaper, marked the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026), National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), and the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese National Assembly.



It highlighted Vietnam’s journey since independence toward building a socialist rule-of-law democracy; honoured President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style; and promoted the nation’s historical, cultural and revolutionary values.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and delegates at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, it traced the National Assembly’s 80-year journey alongside the nation through the struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as the cause of renewal and development. It underscored the legislature’s role in translating the will and aspirations of the people into law, building institutions and accompanying the country through every stage of its development.



The programme contributed to educating younger generations about their responsibility to preserve and build on the achievements of the revolution, while fostering a spirit of enthusiasm and patriotic emulation and encouraging officials, Party members and people from all walks of life to harness the strength of great national unity to join hands in building and firmly safeguarding the nation./.

